Global Caffeinated Beverage Market (2019-2025)

The Global Caffeinated Beverage Market is expected to reach $310.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 -2025. A caffeine beverage is a drink that contains caffeine, which is a stimulant that is legal and popular in most advanced countries. The most popular naturally-caffeinated drinks are coffee and tea, which in one form or another (usually served hot, but sometimes iced) can be found in most world cultures. Many beverages are chemically caffeinated as part of their production process. These include other soft drinks (primarily cola drinks), as well as energy drinks designed to stimulate and to perpetuate activity at times when the person would normally be asleep.

Caffeinated beverage intake is often intended for the physical and mental effects of caffeine in whole or in part. Examples include the ingestion of tea or coffee with breakfast in many Westernized cultures to' wake up' or the deliberate intake of energy drinks by night-time students or revellers trying to maintain a vigilant attitude during social recreation. However, if consumed in excessive amounts, caffeine can cause physical dependence.



Most information on the health benefits and risks of caffeine arises from observational studies wherein self-reported beverage and food consumption are correlated with health outcomes. These experiments complicate the classification of caffeine itself as the causative agent and the removal of residual confounding. There is insufficient evidence on the basis of available data to encourage or discourage regular consumption of coffee and/or tea. The effects of caffeine on neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular, endocrine, and gastrointestinal systems are numerous.



A higher awareness of caffeine drinks' health benefits, such as improved metabolism and endurance, would fuel demand for the product, thereby increasing the market growth. In addition, increased income levels and better living standards are projected to have a significant impact on market growth in emerging regions like China and India. However, the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector worldwide provides the industry with numerous growth opportunities.



Major companies, such as PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé S.A., and Red Bull GmbH, are targeting emerging markets, which will, in effect, boost the overall market growth. Furthermore, increased research and development and the use of natural sweeteners in caffeinated beverages will fuel their demand.



The World Health Organization (WHO) advises all countries to tax sugary drinks in order to reduce the issue of obesity, which is rapidly spreading mainly in North America and Europe. In 2014, Mexico's 10.0% tax introduction on sugar beverages resulted in an average 6.0% reduction in its purchase. This is likely to reduce the intake of carbonated soft drinks over the coming years.



These beverages are meant to provide instant energy as well as mental and physical stimulation. Caffeine is the main ingredient that helps activate the skin. Taurine is another major component that is essential for skeletal muscle development and cardiovascular function.



Growth in the segment is powered by the increasing number of e-commerce websites, like Natures Basket Ltd., Bakery Cart, and Amazon, offering a wide variety of different brands' soft and energy drinks. These sites provide door-to-door delivery services and sell discounted branded products, which will also improve product sales across online channels. In addition, the growth of the segment has been positively affected by online services offered by Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) including McDonald's and Wendy's.



Rapid urbanization and an increase in the disposable income of the consumers have driven the growth of the ready meals market. Changes such as income levels, small family, busy lifestyle, growing number of working women, and most importantly, a shift from the rural to urban areas have driven the demand for easy to cook foods. Additionally, an increase in the purchasing power of consumers in middle and lower-level countries has also contributed to the growing demand for ready to eat meals. A rise in income levels of consumers would significantly contribute to the growth of the ready meals market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., and Nestle S.A. are some of the forerunners in the Caffeinated Beverage Market.



Companies such as Red Bull GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, Rockstar, Inc., and Taisho Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Caffeinated Beverage Market.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Carbonated soft drinks, Energy drinks, RTD Tea and coffee and Others. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Caffeinated Beverage market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Key companies profiled in the report include Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (Dr Pepper Snapple Group), Monster Beverage Corporation, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Rockstar, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, AriZona Beverages Company LLC and Innovation Ventures, LLC.



Recent strategies deployed in Caffeinated Beverage Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2019: Keurig Dr Pepper signed a licensing and distribution agreement with McDonald's USA for McCafe packaged coffee in US. Under this agreement, KDP will manufacture McCafé K-Cup® pods in the U.S and it will be responsible for coffee sourcing, distribution, and marketing of McCafé brand in K-Cup® pods and bagged and canned coffee formats in all classes of trade.



Apr-2019: Keurig Dr Pepper collaborated with Lance Collins, an entrepreneur of serial beverages. This collaboration is aimed at launching a new energy drink, Adrenaline Shoc, a 16-ounce can having 300 mg of caffeine and will be available in eight flavors.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2019: Coca Cola took over Chi Ltd., a fast-growing leader in beverages categories in Nigeria. The acquisition of Chi complements the existing portfolio of Coca Cola beverages and enables the company to expand its business in new categories and Africa.



Jan-2019: Coca Cola announced that it has acquired Costa Ltd. from Whitbread PLC. The acquisition enhanced the Coca Cola reach in coffee category; this acquisition covers the Costa bran. This Costa coffee helps Coca Cola in developing Ready-To-Drink products.



Dec-2018: PepsiCo acquired SodaStream International Ltd., a sparkling water maker. SodaStream offers customizable options, which empowers the customers to personalize their preferred beverages in an environmentally friendly way and helps PepsiCo in generating significant presence in the at-home marketplace.



Sep-2018: Keurig Dr Pepper signed an agreement to acquire CORE Nutrition LLC. This acquisition broadens the portfolio of KDP beverages. CORE's portfolio comprised of CORE® Hydration, a premium, nutrient-enhanced bottled water and CORE® Organic, USDA-certified organic enhanced fruit hydration.



Feb-2016: Monster Beverage announced an agreement to acquire American Fruits & Flavors ("AFF"), a flavor supplier company. The acquisition brings primary flavor supplier in-house and helps in securing the Monster's ownership of unique intellectual property that is created with AFF for the flagship 'Monster Energy®' energy drinks as well as several other key flavors in its beverage portfolio.



Product Lunches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2019: Rockstar extended its Rockstar range with the launch of Rockstar XD Power soft drinks. These soft drinks contain 200 mg of caffeine per can with acids that helps in fuel protein synthesis and muscle recovery.



Jun-2019: Coca Cola and its company, Costa Coffee, launched Classic Latte, Black Americano, and Caramel Latte, Costa Coffee Ready-to-Drink (RTD), a new chilled, canned coffee brewed with Costa Coffee beans. This new range has proper coffee at its core.



Feb-2019: Nestle USA launched NESCAFÉ® Coffee Protein Smoothie and NESCAFÉ® Cold Whipped Latte for offering a high-quality coffee experience. Nescafe Coffee protein smoothie is a plant-based coffee that is made with 100% Colombian arabica coffee, almond butter, and oats. It includes 15g of protein per serving and available in two flavors such as mocha and banana.



Jan-2019: Coca Cola India, a subsidiary of Coca Cola released a new juice-based beverage. This beverage is Minute Maid Colour, the sparkling drink that is made with grape juice and developed for appealing the consumers.



Mar-2018: Red Bull unveiled organic soda line in US, which will be available in 8.4 oz. slim cans and in four varieties such as simply cola, ginger ale, bitter lemon, and tonic water. In this Soda line, Simply Cola, one of these four products contains 32 mg from organic coffee beans, and rest of the others is caffeinated free.



Feb-2018: PepsiCo introduced Bubly, a sparkling water beverage. This beverage offers great taste, unsweetened, and flavorful sparkling water in a playful, fun, and relevant manner. It is available in eight flavors; mango, cherry, lemon, lime, strawberry, grapefruit, apple, and orange.



Geographical Expansions:



Jan-2019: Nestle opened a new coffee factory for its Bonjoro brand, which it acquired in 2017 from Caravan Marketing Company. This factory has eight production lines and has the capacity of 14,000 tons. This factory has been opened in Egypt for the expansion of its geographic footprint and market share.



Aug-2018: Nestle expanded its reach to Dominician Republic by opening a dairy factory. This expansion is focused towards the development of ready-to-drink products and increasing its offerings in national markets.



