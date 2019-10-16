Global Calcium Carbonate Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 15:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcium Carbonate market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16 Billion by the year 2025, Paper will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817762/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$361.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$312.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paper will reach a market size of US$916.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agsco Corporation; Blue Mountain Minerals; Carmeuse Lime & Stone, Inc.; Carthage Crushed Limestone; Cerne Calcium Company; GLC Minerals; Greer Industries, Inc.; J.M. Huber Corporation; Kerford Limestone; Midwest Calcium Carbonates; Mineral Technologies Inc.; Mississippi Lime Company; Mountain Materials, Inc.; National Lime & Stone Company; Omya AG (Omya Group); Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals; Pennsy Supply, Inc.; United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817762/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Calcium Carbonate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Calcium Carbonate Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Calcium Carbonate Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Paper (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Paper (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Paper (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Plastics (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Plastics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Plastics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Calcium Carbonate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Calcium Carbonate Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium
Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Calcium Carbonate Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Calcium Carbonate Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Calcium Carbonate Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: Calcium Carbonate Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: European Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Calcium Carbonate Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Calcium Carbonate Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Calcium Carbonate Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Calcium Carbonate Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Calcium Carbonate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Calcium Carbonate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Calcium Carbonate Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Calcium Carbonate Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Calcium Carbonate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Calcium Carbonate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Calcium Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Calcium Carbonate Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 77: Calcium Carbonate Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Calcium Carbonate Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Calcium Carbonate Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Calcium Carbonate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Calcium Carbonate Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Calcium Carbonate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Calcium Carbonate Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Calcium Carbonate Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Calcium Carbonate Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Calcium
Carbonate in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Calcium Carbonate Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Calcium Carbonate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Calcium Carbonate Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Calcium Carbonate in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Calcium Carbonate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Calcium Carbonate Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Calcium Carbonate Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Calcium Carbonate Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Calcium Carbonate Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Calcium Carbonate Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Calcium Carbonate Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Calcium Carbonate Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 117: Calcium Carbonate Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGSCO CORPORATION
BLUE MOUNTAIN MINERALS
CARMEUSE LIME & STONE
CARTHAGE CRUSHED LIMESTONE
CERNE CALCIUM COMPANY
GLC MINERALS
GREER INDUSTRIES, INC.
J.M. HUBER CORPORATION
KERFORD LIMESTONE
MIDWEST CALCIUM CARBONATES
MINERAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
MISSISSIPPI LIME COMPANY
MOUNTAIN MATERIALS, INC.
NATIONAL LIME & STONE COMPANY
OMYA AG (OMYA GROUP)
PARCHEM FINE & SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
PENNSY SUPPLY
UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817762/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article