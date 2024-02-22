Global Calcium Gluconate Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $148 Million by 2030 - Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Gluconate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Calcium Gluconate Market to Reach $148 Million by 2030

The global market for Calcium Gluconate estimated at US$92.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$148 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$62.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Tablet segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides an overview of calcium gluconate, including its market landscape and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. It examines the competitive landscape, highlighting strategic investments and industry collaborations among key players. Market share analysis for 2023 is presented, along with an assessment of competitive market presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial for 36 players worldwide.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

Additionally, the global market overview and analysis shed light on factors such as increasing cases of calcium deficiency and rising health consciousness, with regions like North America and Europe leading the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth. Recent market activity and influencer insights are also discussed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the calcium gluconate market.



The Calcium Gluconate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.7 Million by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Calcium Gluconate

The Pharma Industry Enters the Digital Era

Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis Drives Market Demand

Increase in Number of Fractures Elevates Demand for Calcium Gluconate

Hip Fracture Stats

Vertebral Fracture Stats

Rising Elderly Population and the Associated Bone Health Issues to Drive Market Gains

Changing Lifestyle Impacting Bone Health

Recommended Daily Intake of Calcium and Vitamin D

Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand for Calcium Carbonate Pharma Products

Rising Incidence of Cancer to Propel Market Growth

Growing Food & Beverage Industry Drives Demand for Calcium Gluconate Market

Increased Demand for Nutritional Supplements to Drive the Demand for Calcium Gluconate

Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Spurs the Calcium Gluconate Demand

Calcium Lactate Gluconate to Command a Major Pie of the Calcium Gluconate Market

Research and Development Activities in the Calcium Gluconate Market

Research Study Shows HFCG to Contribute to Lactation Performance of Dairy Cows

Research Study Evaluates Impact of Calcium Gluconate Administration in Infants Undergoing Open-heart Surgery

Research Study Evaluates Effectiveness of IV Ca Gluconate Therapy in Treating Hyperkalemia

