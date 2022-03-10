Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 493

Companies: 88 - Players covered include ADOB; GFS Chemicals, Inc.; Haifa Group; Nutrien Ltd.; Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd.; San Corporation; Sasol Ltd.; SQM S.A.; Sterling Chemicals; URALCHEM JSC; Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd.; Yara International ASA and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Fertilizers, Wastewater Treatment, Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing, and Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Colombia; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026

Calcium Nitrate is an inorganic colorless anhydrous salt with the formula Ca(NO3)2. Also referred to as Norwegian saltpeter, Calcium Nitrate is industrially produced by treating limestone with nitric acid, reacting ammonium nitrate with calcium hydroxide, or reacting phosphate rock with nitric acid. The compound can also be obtained through a process involving the absorption of nitrogen oxide by limewater (milk of lime). Calcium Nitrate is used extensively in agricultural fertilizers. Containing 23.7% water-soluble calcium (CaO) and 11.8% nitrogen nitrate, calcium nitrate aids in quicker absorption of nutrients, improves the disease resistance, and promotes early maturity and quality of vegetables and fruits. Calcium nitrate fertilizer, providing the only water soluble source of calcium available for plants, facilitates sufficient supply of nitrogen and calcium nutrients to plants, while ensuring efficient control of diseases, pests, and healthy bearing.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Calcium Nitrate market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2022, China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.82% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Factors such as growing consumption of agricultural commodities, rising threat of plant diseases, and concerns over shrinking arable land and associated yield losses fueled widespread demand for chemical fertilizers, thereby accelerating the sales of agricultural grade calcium nitrate. Proven efficacy of calcium nitrate in providing key nutrients, nitrogen and calcium, needed for development and growth of plants in the form of base fertilizer, topdressing fertilizer, foliar fertilizer, and regenerative fertilizer have widened the overall market for calcium nitrate. Similarly, the massive expansion in wastewater treatment programs worldwide has created substantial opportunities for calcium nitrate market. Against the backdrop of large-scale pollution of natural water resources due to industrial wastes, urban sewage and other pollutants, and growing concerns over scarcity of safe drinking water, investments on wastewater treatment grew robustly in several parts of the world. The scenario produced high-quality opportunities to Calcium Nitrate, a best-in-class deodoring agent in wastewater treatment processes. Likewise, the progressive expansion in concrete manufacturing on the back of healthy tide in construction and infrastructure sectors, aided substantial growth in the Calcium Nitrate market. Calcium Nitrate, which was originally utilized as a setting accelerator in concrete making, expanded its role over the last two decades to offer a reliable antifreeze admixture, long-term strength enhancing agent, and plasticizer in concrete manufacturing.

Explosives Segment to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Explosives is another major application area, where the use of Calcium Nitrate grew noticeably over the years. Explosives industry, which besides military caters to the mining, quarrying, construction, oil & gas, and pyrotechnics markets, is growing steadily across the world, while contributing to growth and progress of various raw material markets including calcium nitrate. In the global Explosives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$884.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$280.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

