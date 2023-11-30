Global Calcium Nitrate Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

30 Nov, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Calcium nitrate, an important chemical compound, has seen significant growth in its application areas over the years. This compound is produced through a specific production process and finds utility in various industries. One of the key drivers of its market expansion is the increasing use of calcium nitrate in wastewater treatment processes.
The competitive scenario in the calcium nitrate market involves key global brands, with varying degrees of market presence, from strong to niche players. Recent market activity in this sector showcases the dynamism and evolution of the industry. Calcium nitrate's significance and diverse applications make it an interesting market to watch in the coming years.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
The world calcium nitrate market reflects diverse application areas, with significant percentages of revenues attributed to fertilizers, wastewater treatment, explosives, concrete manufacturing, and other applications. While China and the Asia-Pacific region have evolved as primary consumers of calcium nitrate, developed regions continue to generate opportunities for its market growth.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector
- Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products
- Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers
- Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants
- Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations
- Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops
- COVID-19 Pandemic Adversely Impacts the Agriculture Industry
- Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market
- Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population
- Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields
- Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants
- Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses
- Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection
- Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion
- Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater
- Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well
- Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment
- Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies
- Key Statistical Data
- Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well
- Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing
- Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand
- Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector
- Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects
- Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications
