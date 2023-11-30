Global Calcium Nitrate Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Nitrate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Calcium nitrate, an important chemical compound, has seen significant growth in its application areas over the years. This compound is produced through a specific production process and finds utility in various industries. One of the key drivers of its market expansion is the increasing use of calcium nitrate in wastewater treatment processes.

The competitive scenario in the calcium nitrate market involves key global brands, with varying degrees of market presence, from strong to niche players. Recent market activity in this sector showcases the dynamism and evolution of the industry. Calcium nitrate's significance and diverse applications make it an interesting market to watch in the coming years.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

The world calcium nitrate market reflects diverse application areas, with significant percentages of revenues attributed to fertilizers, wastewater treatment, explosives, concrete manufacturing, and other applications. While China and the Asia-Pacific region have evolved as primary consumers of calcium nitrate, developed regions continue to generate opportunities for its market growth.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector

Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products

Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers

Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants

Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations

Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops

COVID-19 Pandemic Adversely Impacts the Agriculture Industry

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies

Key Statistical Data

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing

Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects

Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 88 Featured)

Acron Group

Fertiberia SA

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

Hawkins, Inc.

Noah Technologies Corporation

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Adob Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.

Aries Agro Limited

Bio Basic Inc.

Haifa Group

Anmol Chemicals Group

Barium & Chemicals, Inc.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (MCF)

Anorel nv

IRC Agrochemicals Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65codb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets