Global Calibration Services Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Calibration Services in US$ Thousands by the following End-Use Sectors: Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defence, Industrial & Automotive, and Others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305154



The global market is further analyzed by the following Parameters of Calibration: Mechanical Calibration Services, Electrical Calibration Services, Physical/Dimensional Calibration Services, and Thermodynamic Calibration Services. Â The US market Â is also analyzed by the following Segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers, In-House Laboratories, and Third Party Service Providers. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 149 Â companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â ABB Ltd.

- BrÃ¼el & KjÃ¦r Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

- ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

- Endress+Hauser AG

- Fluke Corporation

- Keysight Technologies, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305154



CALIBRATION SERVICES MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. MARKET OVERVIEW



Calibration Services: Indispensable for Accuracy & Precision of Test & Measurement Instruments

Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services

Bright Prospects in Store for Calibration Services in Developing Markets

Stable Economic Outlook and Positive Manufacturing PMI to Aid Market Growth

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/Region for the Period 2017-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1H2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth

Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Opportunity Indicators

Table 3: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops and Tablets in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Communications Industry

R&D and Commercial Deployment of 5G Network Technology

Aerospace & Defense Industry

NPL and STFC Collaborate for Space Calibration

Industrial Calibration Services

Automotive Industry: Potential for Calibration Services

Table 5: Global Automobile Production Volume in Thousand Units for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Need for Calibration Services in Hybrid Vehicles

Table 6: Global Plug-in Vehicle Sales in Thousands for the Years 2016 through 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Technologies & Trends to Impact Calibration of ECUs

Notable Trends, Drivers and Issues

Recognition of Intrinsic Cost Benefits: Critical to Market Acceptance

Need for Periodic Calibrations under ISO Regulations

Drive to Maintain Quality Standards

Accreditation Magnifies Business Case for Calibration Services

Advanced Instruments with Simple Calibration to Offset Technician Shortage

Advanced Portable Calibrators Enable Automated Documentation of Calibration Tasks

Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration

Innovations in Service Delivery Mechanisms

Low-Cost Non-Accredited Services - The New Vertical for Service Providers

Onsite Calibration Fuels Adoption of Calibration Services

Outsourcing of Calibration Services: Enabling Businesses to Stay Updated with Changing Market Scenario

Advent of User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a Threat to Outsourcing of Calibration Services

Expansion of Service Portfolio is Key to Future Growth

High Significance of Calibration Data for Plant Maintenance Operations

Shift to Paperless Calibration Management System

Rising Prominence of Paperless Technology for Maintenance & Calibration in Life Sciences Market

Calibration Software: A Key to Success

Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform

Regulatory Requirements, Quality Standards and Business Goals of Organizations Driving Calibration Management Software Market

Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories

Medical Equipment Calibration Services: Essential to Improve & Maintain Device Accuracy

Calibration Services in Pharmaceutical Industry: Compliance and Quality Control Needs Drive Growth

Calibration Services - Critical Role in the Food Industry

Common Calibration Services in the Food Industry

Thermometer Calibration

Temperature Calibration

Color Measurement Calibration

Maintenance of Test Equipment and Standards

Rising Significance of Calibration in Plant Maintenance

Focus on Innovation

Increasing Role of Connectivity and Cloud

Choosing Between In-House and Outsourced Services

Pipette Calibration Services Market - Accredited Labs Aid Growth

Torque Calibration Services Market: Need for Better Results Favors Growth

Key Challenges

Cyclical Nature of Test & Measurement Industry

Increased Complexity of Standards Bothers Calibration Laboratories

Lack of Specialized Services Niggles Laboratories

High Cost of Calibration Piques Manufacturers

Widespread Awareness: The Need of the Hour

Price Sensitivity & Competition to Limit Market Potential

Rise of OEM: The Most Significant Threat to Third Party Vendors

Self-Calibration Features on Electrical Instruments

Offshore Manufacturing: A Cause of Concern





3. CALIBRATION SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW



Introduction

Calibration & Repair Services

Off-site and Onsite Testing

Types of Calibration

Component Calibration

System Calibration

Basic Process of Calibration

Instrument Calibration Process

Frequency of Calibration

Calibration Certification

Traceability Agreements

Common Parameters of Calibration

Thermodynamic Testing (Test for Temperature Instruments)

Electrical Testing (Test for Electronic & Electrical Tools)

Physical Testing

Mechanical Testing

End-Use Markets

Electronic Manufacturing

Communication

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial & Automotive

Others





4. STANDARDS AND GUIDES AND ACCREDITATION BODIES



Standards and Guides

ISO/IEC 17025:2005 - An Overview

Accreditation Bodies

Accreditation Bodies in the US

In Canada

In New Zealand

In India

In Vietnam

The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) - A Brief Overview

The International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) - The Global Platform for Laboratory Accreditation Bodies





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



A Glance at the Provider Landscape

OEMs

Third-Party Service Providers

NMIs

In-house Laboratories

Factors to Consider When Selecting a Calibration Service Provider

5.1 Focus on Select Players

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

BrÃ¼el & KjÃ¦r Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S (Denmark)

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory (USA)

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

Fluke Corporation (USA)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Micro Precision Calibration, Inc. (USA)

Optical Test and Calibration Limited (UK)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SIMCO Electronics (USA)

Technical Maintenance, Inc. (USA)

Tektronix, Inc. (USA)

Tradinco Instrumenten-Apparaten B.V. (Netherlands)

Transcat, Inc. (USA)

Trescal (France)

5.2 Product/Service Launches

Kaelus Rolls Out ACE-1000A Analyzer Calibration Extender

Cirrus Research Expands Calibration Service Offering in the UK

Rohde & Schwarz Launches R & S ZN-Z32 and Z33 Inline Calibration Units

Tektronix Launches DPO7OEI Calibrated Optical Probe and Analysis Software Solution

KAIE Introduces Torque Wrench Calibration Service

Fluke Introduces Fluke 729 Automatic Pressure Calibrator

Instrument Systems Rolls Out New Calibration Standard Series

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical Services and ACTEAM Industries

Autoglass Commences Operations of New ADAS Calibration Centers

Cross Company Takes Over J.A. King

Transcat Takes Over Angelâ€™s Instrumentation

BriskHeat Enters into Strategic Partnership with AeroNed

Emerson Establishes Flow Calibration Service Center for Middle East and Africa

Keysight Technologies Snaps Up Thales Calibration Services

Trescal Enters into Partnership Agreement with STAHLWILLE

Trescal Takes Over MetricControl

Transcat Takes Over NBS Calibrations

Premium Inspection & Testing Group Takes Over Quality Testing Services

Trescal Acquires RS Calibration

Mesa Labs Partners with TPF Control to Expand Operations in Holland

Vaisala Expands Service Offering to Accredited Carbon Dioxide Calibrations

Trescal Acquires Vale BalanÃ§as, Aicher Kalibrierdienst, Atlas Copco and Massachusetts Metrology

Sun Nuclear Enters into Agreement with RSIC

Eurofinsâ€™s CPT Division Takes Over Both Hursley and ETC

Anritsu Enters into Partnership with Trescal

ISA Continues Partnership with Beamex

Trescal Takes Over ASSI

Trescal Takes Over Calgas and ISL

OMERS Private Equity Inks Deal with Ardian to Acquire Trescal

Trescal Completes Takeover of Teclabor

Trescal Takes Over A+ MÃ©trologie

Trescal Purchases Pyrometro

J.A. King Takes Over Trace 1 Calibration

DEWETRON Partners with Essco Calibration

LAW Calibration LLC Purchases QC Services

Trescal Takes Over Acucal

Element Materials Technology Group Acquires Exova

Trescal Acquires Gebhardt Instruments

Trescal Takes Over L3M Technologies

Industrial Physics Takes Over United Calibration

Trescal Acquires DMM

Euroloop Inks Partnership Agreement with Kiwa

Trescal Takes Over Exphil Calibration





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by Parameter - Mechanical Calibration Services, Electrical Calibration Services, Physical/ Dimensional Calibration Services, and Thermodynamic Calibration Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Calibration Services by Parameter - Mechanical Calibration Services, Electrical Calibration Services, Physical/ Dimensional Calibration Services, and Thermodynamic Calibration Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Mechanical Calibration Services, Electrical Calibration Services, Physical/Dimensional Calibration Services, and Thermodynamic Calibration Services Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services in Electronic Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Calibration Services in Electronic Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services in Electronic Manufacturing Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services in Communication Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Calibration Services in Communication Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services in Communication Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services in Aerospace & Defense Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Calibration Services in Aerospace & Defense Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services in Aerospace & Defense Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services in Industrial & Automotive Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Calibration Services in Industrial & Automotive Industry by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services in Industrial & Automotive Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services in Other Industries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Calibration Services in Other Industries by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services in Other Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

In-house Laboratories - High Growth Segment

Positive Manufacturing Outlook Augurs Well for Calibration Services Market

Quality Control Spending in the Manufacturing Sector

Customer Education and Business Collaborations - Key Focus Areas

Key Statistics

Table 28: North American Electrical Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: North American Mechanical Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: North American Thermodynamic Calibration Services Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: North American Physical Calibration Services Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Overview

Competitive Landscape

Table 32: Leading Service Providers in the North American Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for SIMCO Electronics, Tektronix, Transcat, Trescal, Regional Players and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by Segment - Original Equipment Manufacturers, In-House Laboratories and Third Party Service Providers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Historic Review for Calibration Services by Segment - Original Equipment Manufacturers, In-House Laboratories and Third Party Service Providers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers, In-House Laboratories and Third Party Service Providers Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 39: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Major Calibration Services Market

Key Statistics

Table 45: European Electrical Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Electrical Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Mechanical Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Mechanical Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Thermodynamic Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Physical Calibration Services Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek into Challenges in Store

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Regulatory Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Historic Review for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 57: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: French Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: French 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 60: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: German Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: German 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 63: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Italian Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 66: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: UK Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: UK 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 69: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Spanish Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 72: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Russian Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 75: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

Market Analysis

Table 84: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Chinese Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 87: Calibration and Repair Services Market in India (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment - Electro-Technical, Fluid Flow & Optical, Mechanical and Thermal (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lack of High-End Calibration Facilities Extends Opportunity

Competition

Table 88: Leading Players in the Indian Calibration and Services Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Keysight Technologies, National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Indian Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Calibration and Repair Services in Southeast Asia - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 95: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American Historic Review for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 101: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Brazilian Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 104: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Electronic Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 149 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 156) The United States (40) Canada (7) Europe (102) - France (3) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (57) - Italy (4) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (25) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305154



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

