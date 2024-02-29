Global Calibration Services Industry Report 2024: Pricing and Business Developments, Segmentation Analysis, Trends, Industry Activities, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Calibration Services Markets: Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, Industry, and Country - Includes Custom Analysis and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry driven forward by increasing global regulations and security. The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.

Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included with every report. This latest edition of the industry standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs.

Report Highlights

29 companies are profiled in this report.

This version of the report includes a major metropolitan market size table for 2023.

All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size. Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.

The report includes five year market forecasts.

Scope of the Report

The Global Market for Calibration Services

Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country

Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type

Calibration - Global Market Overview by Industry

Type of Calibration

Electrical Calibration

Dimensional Calibration

Mechanical Calibration

Thermal Calibration

Other Calibration

Industry

Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence

Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical

Calibration Market Electronic & Communications

Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing

Calibration Market Other Industry

Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas

World Metropolitan Areas Datatable. Market Size Forecasts

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Global Economic Outlook

2.5 Important Role of Metrology Institutes

3 Market Overview

3.1 Manufacturer Practices

3.1.1 Manufacturer versus other Vendors

3.1.2 Electronic versus Mechanical Segments

3.2 Accreditation

3.2.1 Accreditation Recognition

3.2.2 Two-Tiered Accreditation Standard

3.3 Segments and Capability

3.3.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice

3.3.2 Segmentation by Company Size

3.3.3 On-site Service as a Segment

3.4 Industry Structure and Participants

3.4.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer

3.4.2 Current Industry Participants

3.4.3 Industry Structure

3.5 Geographic Influences

3.5.1 Geographic Preference

3.5.2 Implications for Laboratory Management

3.5.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Accreditation

4.1.2 Technology

4.1.3 Regulation

4.1.4 Environment

4.1.5 Outsourcing

4.1.6 Security

4.1.7 Global Economy

4.1.8 Impact of Climate Change

4.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth

4.2.1 Laboratory Automation

4.2.2 Quality Movement Maturity

4.2.3 Measurement Technology

4.2.4 Economic Uncertainty

4.2.5 Equipment Lifecycles

4.2.6 Reliability/disposability

4.2.7 Recalibrate Versus Replace

4.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

4.3.1 The Position of Trust

4.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need

4.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand

4.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support

4.4 Services Packaging

4.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow

4.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role

4.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes

4.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services

4.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation

4.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change

4.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change

4.5 Technology Development

4.5.1 Three Important Technology Developments

4.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base

4.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change

4.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration

5 Pricing and Business Development

5.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

5.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service

5.1.2 Fee Based Pricing

5.1.3 Approaches to Pricing

5.1.4 Pricing and Geography

5.1.5 Surcharges

5.1.6 Limited Calibration

5.1.7 Volume Discounts

5.1.8 Mobile Pricing

5.1.9 Service Plans

5.1.10 Asset Management

5.1.11 Customer Commitment

5.1.12 Personnel Rental

5.2 Promotion

5.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice

5.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System

5.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools

5.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy

5.3 Customer Service

5.3.1 Customer Service Measurement

5.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service

5.3.3 The Role of Leadership

5.4 Merger and Acquisition

5.4.1 Economies of Scale

5.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity

5.5 Competition

6 Industry Segmentation Analysis

6.1 Aerospace/Defense

6.2 Agriculture and Food Production

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

6.5 Communication

6.6 General Manufacturing

6.7 High Technology

6.8 Material Production

6.9 Other

7 Recent Market Activity

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.1.3 Storm Aviation Gains Calibration Accreditation

7.1.4 Scientific Laboratory Supplies Acquires C&M Scientific

7.1.5 Elemental Machines Creating Lab Monitoring Solution

7.1.6 Pipette.com Expands Calibration Footprint

7.1.7 Survey Reveals Changes in Calibration Services Industry

7.1.8 Trescal Launches Its Single Source Calibration Solution

7.1.9 Pipette.com Adds New Capability

7.1.10 Calibration Technology Ltd Expands Operations

7.1.11 Transcat Acquires Tangent Labs

7.1.12 NMI acquires Young Calibration

7.1.13 Summit Laboratory receives BAB certifications

7.1.14 Kaye Earns Accreditation in China Lab

7.1.15 Autel US Expands Calibration Coverage

7.1.16 New Chairman of the Board at Transcat, Inc.

7.1.17 Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017

7.1.18 NMI Metrology is Expanding Services

7.1.19 Mitutoyo Introduces New Package

7.1.20 Transcat Acquires TTE Laboratories, Inc.

7.1.21 Breathalyzer Calibration Investigated

7.1.22 Transcat, Inc. Acquires Software Company

7.1.23 Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory

7.1.24 Transcat acquires Infinite Integral Solutions Inc.

7.1.25 Keysight opens new calibration facility

7.1.26 Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service

7.1.27 Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions

7.1.28 Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory

7.1.29 Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam

7.1.30 Boonton and Noisecom Receive Accreditation

7.1.31 Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation

7.1.32 Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign agreement

7.1.33 Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical

7.1.34 Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol

