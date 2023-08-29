Global Calibration Services Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Growing Adoption Across Diverse Industries with Keysight Technology, Hexagon, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix and VIAVI Solutions Dominating

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services Market by Proofreading (In-house, OEM, Third-party Vendor), Application (Mechanical, Electrical, Dimensional, Thermodynamics), Application (Industrial & Automation, Electronics, Aerospace & Defence) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calibration services market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3%

The market is mature and is progressing, although the revenue growth would vary according to the segments. For calibration service providers, generating awareness among end-user industries on the other long-term advantages of calibration services would be a key factor in ensuring the steady growth of this market in the future.

The North American region has grown substantially in the calibration services market due to its robust industrial landscape and stringent quality standards. Industries spanning aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing demand precise measurements to comply with regulations. Technological advancements have led to increasingly complex instruments, necessitating accurate calibration.

Moreover, North America's emphasis on innovation and adoption of precision manufacturing practices has propelled the calibration services sector. As businesses strive for accuracy and compliance, the region's advanced infrastructure and commitment to quality control contribute to its significant role in driving the calibration services market's expansion.

Furthermore, the expanding adoption of calibration services in various applications, such as electronics, industrial and automation, aerospace and defense and communication, further fuels the market's growth trajectory.

The major companies in the calibration services market are Keysight Technologies (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix, Inc. (US), and VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US).

The third-party vendor proofreading segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the overall calibration services market

During the forecast period, third-party vendor proofreading segment in the calibration market is likely to experience notable growth driven by various factors.

Companies across industries increasingly recognize the critical role of accurate calibration in maintaining compliance, quality, and operational efficiency. As the complexity of instruments and equipment rises, the need for specialized expertise in proofreading calibration procedures becomes evident. Third-party vendors offer impartial and specialized services, addressing potential errors or inconsistencies that might otherwise be overlooked.

This outsourcing trend allows businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring precision in calibration processes. As regulatory demands and technological advancements persist, the third-party vendor proofreading segment is poised for continued growth, contributing to the overall expansion of the calibration services market.

The electronics application is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The calibration services within the electronic manufacturing industry include the calibration of final products, periodic calibration of infrastructural machinery, and calibration on completion of specified operational usage time. Considering its vast nature of operations, calibration services are likely to have a considerable demand in the electronic manufacturing industry.

Calibration services are frequently used in all electronic manufacturing plants to monitor regular activities and regulate the equipment according to standard values. With the growing trend of using inspection services such as industrial radiography, phased array ultrasonic, and X-ray computed tomography in electronic manufacturing plants, the calibration of such test and measurement devices has also become a vital aspect of preventive maintenance within the industry.

Calibration services are essential in consumer electronics to ensure accurate and reliable functionality of devices, maintain product quality and compliance with industry standards, and verify production processes. They play a critical role in enhancing user experiences and building consumer trust in electronic products.

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Accurate Measurements and Precisions in Various Industries to Drive Market

Third-Party Vendor Segment Estimated to Secure Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Electrical Segment to Account for Largest Market Size Throughout Forecast Period

Industrial & Automation Application to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Secure Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for High-Quality Inspection Equipment in Precision Manufacturing

Increasing Requirement for Interoperability Testing with Rising Adoption of IoT Devices

Strict Government Regulations to Ensure Product Safety and Environmental Protection

Growing Adoption of Electronic Devices

Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Technicians to Carry Out Calibration and Maintenance Tasks

High Competition Due to Increased Price Sensitivity

Complexities in Calibration Standards

Opportunities

Advent of 5G Technology and Deployment of LTE and LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks

Rapid Penetration of IoT Devices

Constant Technological Changes and Advancements

Challenges

Difficulties Faced by Vendors in Keeping Up with Constantly Changing Technologies

Emergence of Electrical and Electronic Instruments with In-Built Self-Calibration Feature

Technology Analysis

Commercialization of IoT Technology

Combining Cmm with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Smart In-Line CT Inspection Systems

Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Metrology

3D Measurement Sensors

Smart Sensors

Video Measurement Systems

Case Study Analysis

Keysight Technologies Demonstrates Its N5244B Pna Network Analyzer to Develop 5G Antenna Module

Samsung Foundry Adopts Keysight E4727B Advanced Low-Frequency Noise Analyzer to Measure and Analyze Flicker Noise

Exfo Inc. Provides Ox1 to Converge Ict Solutions That Ease Troubleshooting

Company Profiles

Key Players

Keysight Technologies

Hexagon Ab

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix, Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Renishaw PLC.

Trescal, Inc.

Micro Precision Calibration

Octagon Precision India Pvt. Ltd.

Tanson Instrument

Msi Viking

Other Players

Mitutoyo Corporation

Master Gage & Tool Co.

Pratt and Whitney Measurement Systems, Inc.

Advantest Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Anritsu

Kolb & Baumann GmbH & Co KG.

Feinmess Suhl GmbH

Tesa Brown & Sharpe (Part of Hexagon Ab)

& Sharpe (Part of Hexagon Ab) Mettler Toledo

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Tradinco Instruments

Tgci Group

Mahr GmbH

Essco Calibration Laboratory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz7jgm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets