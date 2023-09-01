Global Calibration Services Market Report 2023-2030: Expanding IoT Ecosystems to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Calibration Services

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Calibration Services estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electrical segment is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mechanical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Calibration Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic-Led Macroeconomic Variables Deterioration and Subdued Industrial Activity Impacts Market

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Manufacturers across Various End-Use Industries: % of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Pandemic Increases the Trend of In-House Calibration

Preventing Bad Data with On-time Equipment Calibration

Calibration Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Calibration Services

Basic Process of Calibration

Common Parameters of Calibration

Calibration Services: Indispensable for Accuracy & Precision of Test & Measurement Instruments

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Electrical Calibration: The Major Calibration Type

Electronics Manufacturing Leads Calibration Services Market

Developing Regions Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Competition

Factors Considered in Selection of Calibration Service Provider

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Precision & Accurate Measurements during Critical Operations & Extensive Use of Test Instruments Fuels Market

Fast Paced Industrialization & Subsequent Need to Test and Measure Devices: A Key Growth Factor

Rising Awareness about Regular Maintenance of Instruments & Machinery Fuels Market

Integration and Automation of Calibration Procedures Set to Increase

Test & Measurement Industry Trends to Influence Calibration Services Market

Meeting the Demands of Modern-day Test & Measurement Applications

Industry 4.0 Trend Enhances Role of Calibration Services in Optimizing Machine Performance

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Calibration Services

Notable Trends and Factors Fuel Growth in Calibration Services Market

Growing Importance of Calibration Services in Electronics Industry

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical & Electronics Market

Mission-Critical Operations Enhance Need for Calibration Services in Aerospace & Defense Industry

Services for Flight Calibration Help Nations in Ensuring Safer Skies

Inspection of Flights During the Ongoing Pandemic

With UAV Use on the Rise, UAV Flight Inspection Assumes Significance

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

Need for Fuel Efficiencies and Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Calibration Services in Automotive Industry

Increasing Integration of Electronic Components in Vehicles Raises Need for Calibration

Rising Need for Calibration Services in Hybrid Vehicles

The Many Questions about Who Should Bear Calibration Costs of Vehicles that Come for Repair

COVID-19 Outbreak Severely Impacts Growth in Auto Industry, Affecting Calibration Services Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Communications Industry: A Major End-Use Market for Calibration Services

Impending Roll Out of 5G Networks Raises Demand for Calibration Services

Calibration Becomes Critical for System Commissioning

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Emerge as Essential to Improve & Maintain Device Accuracy

Pandemic-Induced Disruptions Impact Medical Equipment Industry

Compliance and Quality Control Needs Drive Demand for Calibration Services in Pharmaceutical Industry

Critical Role of Calibration Services in the Food Industry

Common Calibration Services in the Food Industry

Outsourcing of Calibration Services: Enabling Businesses to Stay Updated with Changing Market Scenario

Pandemic Spurs Shift Towards In-House Calibration Services

Advent of User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a Threat to Outsourcing of Calibration Services

Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration

Common Challenges in Outsourcing Calibration and Maintenance of GMP Assets

Rising Significance of Calibration in Plant Maintenance

Problems with Low Pressure Calibration

Common Calibration Approaches for Precision Measuring Instruments

Rapid Shift towards Paperless Calibration Management System

Paperless Technology Gains Prominence for Maintenance & Calibration in Life Sciences Market

Calibration Software: A Key to Success

Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform

Regulatory Requirements, Quality Standards and Business Goals of Organizations Drive Calibration Management Software Market

Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories

Pipette Calibration Services Market: Accredited Labs Aid Growth

Torque Calibration Services Market: Need for Better Results Favors Growth

Calibration's Impact on Marketability Discounts & Control Premiums

Technological Advancements in Calibration Bodes Well for the Market

Standards and Guides & Accreditation Bodies for Calibration Services: A Review

Standards and Guides

Accreditation Bodies

Major Challenges Facing the Calibration Services Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 193 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Bruel & Kjar Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Fluke Corporation

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Micro Precision Calibration, Inc.

Optical Test and Calibration Ltd

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens AG

SIMCO Electronics

Tektronix, Inc.

TMI Calibration

Tradinco Instrumenten-Apparaten B.V.

Transcat, Inc.

Trescal International SAS

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfmlmj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets