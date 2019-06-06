Global Calibration Services Markets, 2024 - Focus on Aerospace & Defence, Agro & Biomedical, Electronic & Communications, & Industry & Manufacturing

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services Markets. Strategies and trends with forecasts by type of calibration, by industry and by country. Includes custom analysis and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes. 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Definition



2. Market Overview

2.1 Manufacturer Practices

2.1.1 Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors

2.1.2 Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments

2.3 Accreditation

2.3.1 Accreditation Recognition

2.3.2 Two Tiered Accreditation Standard

2.4 Segments and Capability

2.4.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice

2.4.2 Segmentation by Company Size

2.4.3 On-site Service as a Segment

2.5 Industry Structure and Participants

2.5.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer

2.5.2 Current Industry Participants

2.5.3 Industry Structure

2.6 Geographic Influences

2.6.1 Geographic Preference

2.6.2 Implications for Laboratory Management

2.6.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Impact of Climate Change

3.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth

3.2.1 Recalibrate Versus Replace

3.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

3.3.1 The Position of Trust

3.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need

3.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand

3.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support

3.4 Services Packaging

3.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow

3.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role

3.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes

3.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services

3.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation

3.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change

3.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change

3.5 Technology Development

3.5.1 Five Important Technology Developments

3.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base

3.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change

3.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration



4. Pricing and Business Development

4.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

4.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service

4.1.2 Fee Based Pricing

4.1.3 Approaches to Pricing

4.1.4 Pricing and Geography

4.1.5 Surcharges

4.1.6 Limited Calibration

4.1.7 Volume Discounts

4.1.8 Mobile Pricing

4.1.9 Service Plans

4.1.10 Asset Management

4.1.11 Customer Commitment

4.1.12 Personnel Rental

4.2 Promotion

4.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice

4.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System

4.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools

4.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy

4.3 Customer Service

4.3.1 Customer Service Measurement

4.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service

4.3.3 The Role of Leadership

4.4 Merger and Acquisition

4.4.1 Economies of Scale

4.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity

4.5 Competition



5. Industry Segmentation Analysis

5.1 Aerospace/Defense

5.2 Agriculture and Food Production

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

5.5 Communication

5.6 General Manufacturing

5.7 High Technology

5.8 Material Production

5.9 Other



6. Recent Market Activity

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Transcat Acquires Gauge Repair Service

Trescal Announces 3 Acquisitions

Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory

Instron's Calibration Laboratory goes global

Trescal Acquires QTI and QTI Validaciones

Trescal Announces 2 Acquisitions

Cross Company Acquires J. A. King

Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam

Boonton Electronics and Noisecom Receive ISO 17025:2017 Accreditation

Transcat Acquires Angel's Instrumentation Inc

Trescal and Stahlwille UK sign partnership agreement

Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical Instrument

Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol

Keysight Technologies Acquires Thales Calibration Services

Transcat Acquires NBS Calibrations

7. Key Players

ABB

Ametek

Beamex

Bruel & Kjaer

Consumers Energy

e2b calibration

Emerson

Endress & Hauser

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Fluke

GE Kaye

Innocal ( Cole Parmer )

) Instron

J. A. King

Keysight Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

Micro Precision Calibration

Optical Test and Calibration

Rhode & Schwarz

SGS

Siemens

Simco

Technical Maintenance Inc

Tektronix

Teseq

Tradinco Instruments

Transcat

Trescal

8. The Global Market for Calibration Services

8.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country



9. Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration

9.1 Global Market by Calibration Type - Overview

9.2 Electrical Calibration

9.3 Dimensional Calibration

9.4 Mechanical Calibration

9.5 Thermal Calibration

9.6 Other Calibration



10. Global Calibration Markets - By Industry

10.1 Global Market by Industry - Overview

10.2 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence

10.3 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical

10.4 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications

10.5 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing

10.6 Calibration Market Other Industry



11. Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas



