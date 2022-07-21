Global Calibration Services Markets Report 2022: Manufacturer Practices, Accreditation, Segments and Capability, Industry Structure and Participants, Geographic Influences

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calibration Services Markets. Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, by Industry and by Country. Includes Custom Analysis and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A growing market. Key growth drivers. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry-driven forward by increasing global regulations and security.

The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.



Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included with every report. This edition of the industry-standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans.

Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs. All the important facts are here. Industry growth rates. Geographic, instrumentation and industry breakdowns of market size.

Explore the potential of the industry and gain an appreciation of the big picture for a relatively new industry that is expanding onto a global stage.

Market Overview

Manufacturer Practices

Difference Between Manufacturer and other Vendors

Difference Between Electronic and Mechanical Segments

Accreditation

Accreditation Recognition

Two Tiered Accreditation Standard

Segments and Capability

An Overview of Segmentation Practice

Segmentation by Company Size

On-site Service as a Segment

Industry Structure and Participants

The International System of Measurement - A Primer

Current Industry Participants

Industry Structure

Geographic Influences

Geographic Preference

Implications for Laboratory Management

Growing Demand for On Site Service

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Impact of Climate Change

Factors Inhibiting Growth

Recalibrate Versus Replace

The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

The Position of Trust

Customers Have an Equipment Management Need

Effect on Repair Demand

Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support

Services Packaging

Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow

Reduced Services Play a Role

Basic Calibration Changes

The Role of On Line Value Added Services

Change in Demand for Accreditation

Pricing for On Site to Change

Contract Agreements to Change

Technology Development

Three Important Technology Developments

Calibration Services Look to Installed Base

Calibration Intervals Change

Impact of Self Calibration

Pricing and Business Development

Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

Variable Factors in a Calibration Service

Fee Based Pricing

Approaches to Pricing

Pricing and Geography

Surcharges

Limited Calibration

Volume Discounts

Mobile Pricing

Service Plans

Asset Management

Customer Commitment

Personnel Rental

Promotion

Sales Promotion Practice

A Calibration Services Marketing System

Services Marketing Program Tools

Company Website and Marketing Strategy

Customer Service

Customer Service Measurement

Teamwork in Customer Service

The Role of Leadership

Merger and Acquisition

Economies of Scale

Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity

Industry Segmentation Analysis

Aerospace/Defense

Agriculture and Food Production

Automotive

Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

Communication

General Manufacturing

High Technology

Material Production

Key Players

ABB

Ametek

Beamex

Bruel & Kjaer

Consumers Energy

e2b calibration

Emerson

Endress & Hauser

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

Fluke

GE Kaye

Innocal ( Cole Parmer )

) Instron

J. A. King

Keysight Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

Micro Precision Calibration

Optical Test and Calibration

Rhode & Schwarz

SGS

Siemens

Simco

Technical Maintenance Inc.

Tektronix

Teseq

Tradinco Instruments

Transcat

Trescal

"I recommend it as a planning tool for any organization that provides calibration services." - Dr. Malcolm Smith, Board Member NACLA, Committee Chair NCSLI



