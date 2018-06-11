Global Call Centers Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Call Centers in US$ Million by the following Types: In-House, and Outsourced.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/87286
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- [24]7 Inc.
- Alliance Data Systems, Inc.
- Alorica, Inc.
- Atento
- ATOS S.A.
- BT Communications (Ireland) Limited
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/87286
CALL CENTERS MCP-1145 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
In-House Call Centers
Outsourced Call Centers
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Call Centers: A Quick Primer
Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency & Service Quality
Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience
Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role
Outlook
Developing Markets Drive Growth
Outsourced Call Center Services Market
Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to Remain Dominant
Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing World
A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers
Philippines
India
China
Malaysia
Czech Republic
Singapore
Brazil
Poland
Egypt
Mexico
Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning
Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies
Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations
Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers
Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day
Competition
Leading Players
Table 1: Leading Operators in the Global Outsourced Customer Experience Market by Revenue Share (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry
AirCall
EpiAnalytics
EvaluAgent
Pypestream
TalkDesk
TechSee
TouchCommerce
Sentient Machines
Upcall
Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades
Table 2: Global Market for Smartphones (2013, 2015 7& 2018): Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market
OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support
Table 3: Global Call Centers Market - Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Outsourced Call Center Contracts by Number of Communication Channels Deployed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement
Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity
Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR
Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities
Opportunity Indicators
Table 4: Number of Internet Users Worldwide & Penetration Rates for Years 2015, 2017, & 2019P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Number of Social Media Users Worldwide & Penetration Rates for Years 2015, 2017, & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service
Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics
Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits
Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees
Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents
Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they Work
Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend
From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities
Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach
Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise
Virtual Call Centers Promise New Opportunities
Improving 'Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call Centers
Customer Experience Management: Leveraging Call Center Data with Decision Making
CEM as a Value Proposition
KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage
Operational Efficiency Measures for a Call Center - Ranked in Order of Influence
Employee Satisfaction Measures for a Call Center - Ranked in Order of Influence
Gamification Grows in Popularity
Call Recording and Monitoring: A Proven Channel for Quality Improvement
Size of Call Center Remains the Key Criterion for Call Recording Technologies
Average Call Length Continues to be a Key Quantification Metric
Table 6: Call Lengths by Call Center Size (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Call Abandonment Rates Bring In More Operational Transparency
Table 7: Call Abandonment Rates by Call Center Size (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Call Abandonment Rates by Vertical Business Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Measurement of Agent Activity: A Critical Need
Table 9: Breakdown of Time Spent by Call Center Employee by Activity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasingly Robust Consumer Satisfaction Measurements
Call Answering Speed: Key to Measuring Efficiency
First-Call Resolution: Key to Call Center's Success
Use of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Training
Microlearning Gains Attention
Social Learning - An Evolving Concept
Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency
VoIP: Fast Replacing Circuit-Switched Architectures
CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers
CRM Technologies Herald Evolution of Multimedia Call Centers
CRM Comes to Aid in Multilingual Interactions
From CRM to eRM: Multichannel Centers on the Rise
Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps
Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers
Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training & Operations
Voice-Driven CRM Enlarge Scope for Customer Interactions
Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore
Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide Call Centers to Reach New Avenues
Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software Applications
Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms
Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to Open and Networked Systems
Key Issues
Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer Interactions
Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area of Focus
Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment
General Data Protection Regulation
Net Neutrality
Security and Privacy
3. A PEEK INTO VERTICAL END-USE INDUSTRIES
Introduction
End-Use Sectors for Call Centers: An Overview
Table 10: Global Call Centers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Industry - Retail and Distribution, Finance, Manufacturing, Services, Telecom, Public Services, IT, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Banking & Finance
Banks Increasingly Perceive Call Center as a Sales & Service Point
Technology-Driven Banks Offering Service Enhancements at Contact Centers
Intelligent Call Routing
Campaign Management Software
Integration of Call Centers and Bank Branches
Customer Differentiation
Improved Methodologies for Effective Cross Selling
Distribution & Retail
Insurance
Insurance Companies Lead in Call Center Technology Absorption
Insurers Make Call Center a Mainstay to Improve Customer Services
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Public Sector
Telecommunications
4. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Functional Definition
Call Center Activities
Inbound Call Reception and Routing
Automated Inbound Call Routing
Outbound Telemarketing Call
Call Handling Time
Complaints Handling
Customer Information Services / Help Desks
Debt Chasing
Field Service Support
Classification on the Basis of Ownership
In-House Call Centers
Outsourced Call Centers/Sub-Contractors
Sub-Contractors Vs. In-House Call Centers
Sub-Contractors Vs. In-House Call Centers: A Comparative Study
Classification on the Basis of Markets Served
Business-to-Business (B2B) Call Centers
Mass Market Call Centers
Universal Centers
Business-to-Business (B2B) Vs. Mass Market Call Centers
B2B Call Centers Vs. Mass Market Call Centers: A Comparative Study
Classification on the basis of Operations
Inbound Call Centers
Outbound Centers
Nature of Services Offered
Consulting
Outsourcing
Training
Call Center Technologies-By Area of Application
Voice
Telephone Switches (ACDs) and Voice Networks
Telephone Switches/Automated Call Distributors (ACDs)
Voice Networks
Voice Response Systems (IVR/VRU)
Voice Response Unit (VRU)
Speech Recognition Technologies
Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
Customer Relationship Management
CRM Tools
Enterprise CRM
Mid-Market CRM
Customer Data Integration
Enterprise Analytics, Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing
Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
Web Integration (Text chat and Web Calls)
Web Chat
Web Call-back
Fully Integrated Unified Messaging System
Multimedia Technologies
Systems
ACD Systems
Automatic Call Distributor (ACD)
Outbound System
Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems
Voice Messaging Systems
Software
Cloud Center as a Service (CCaaS)
Workforce Management Software
Workforce Automation Software
Sales Force Automation Software
For Sales Executives
For Sales Manager
Customer Interaction Software
CTI Enabling Software
Call Monitoring Software
5. CALL CENTER CONSOLIDATION WHETHER, WHY AND HOW
Widely Dispersed Call Centers: A Key Rationale
Motivators for Call Center Consolidation
Costs of Scale
6. PERTINENT REGULATORY ISSUES
Call Centers - A Highly Regulated Industry
Legal and Regulatory Framework
Predictive Dialing
The Preface to the Showdown
Privacy Legislations
Federal Laws prohibits Sale of Consumer Health Data
Cell Phone Legislations Zap Outbound Calls?
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
PRA Group Sets up New Call Center
ACT Enters into Agreement with Tethr to Offer Communications Intelligence Platform
Avaya to Acquire Spoken Communications
Intelisys Forms Alliance with Talkdesk
Capita Extends Digital Customer Contact Partnership with M&S's
Amazon to Acquire Stake in Call Center
Innovest Global Acquires Call Center Resources
Twilio Introduces Flex Contact Center Solution
Talkdesk Unveils Enterprise Contact Center Platform
RingCentral Introduces New Integrated Collaborative Contact Center Solution
Dialpad to Launch Call Center Solution built on Google Cloud Platform
ZaiLab Introduces World's First Cloud-Based Call Center
Teleperformance Expands Operations into Kosovo
Convergys Opens Customer Service Center in Mauritius
Teleperformance Expands Operations into Peru
Vonage Expands Call-Center Partnership with inContact
Charter Communications Shuts Down Spectrum Call Center
Convergys to Open a New Location in Virginia
Marken Introduces Call Center for Patients enrolled in Clinical Trials
8x8 Adds New Capabilities to Virtual Contact Center® Solution
Amazon Web Services Introduces Cloud-Based Amazon Connect Service
Masergy Introduces Cloud Contact Center
Dizzion Forms Partnership with Bright Pattern
Genesys® Acquires Interactive Intelligence
KKR to Acquire Calabrio
Genpact Opens New Operations in Kuala Lumpur
Scandic Enters into Agreement with Transcom for Call Center Services
Tesco Enters into Strategic Partnership with Capita
Anyone Home Opens New Customer Contact Center
Empereon-Constar Opens New Call Center of Excellence
Alorica Acquires Expert Global Solutions
TCN Inc. Introduces New Trade-Up Program for Call Centers
WorkFlex Launches On-Demand Contact Center Technology for Optimizing Omni-Channel Workforce Scheduling
IBEX Global Starts New Facility in Nicaragua
3CLogic's Call Center Software Deployed at a Global BPO
Fusion to Acquire TFB
Ameyo Introduces a New Integrated Video Call Center Technology
BASF Introduces Call Center Service in Indonesia
Acquire BPO Establishes a New Delivery Center in the Dominican Republic
REDi Launches Call Center Service for Financial Institutions
Ameyo Introduces New Cloud Contact Center Software
Sprint to Wind Up Call Center in Rio Rancho
Wilmac Enters into a Reseller Agreement for VPI's Contact Center BI, Recording & Workforce Optimization Solutions
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
[24]7 Inc. (USA)
Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (USA)
Alorica, Inc. (USA)
Atento (Luxembourg)
ATOS S.A. (France)
BT Communications (Ireland) Limited (Ireland)
Capita Customer Management Limited (UK)
Concentrix (USA)
Convergys Corp. (USA)
Entel Call Center (Chile)
EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Genpact Limited (Bermuda)
HCL BPO Services NI Ltd (Ireland)
IBEX Global (USA)
IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd (India)
Plusoft Informatica Ltda (Brazil)
Sitel (USA)
Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
Teleperformance SE (France)
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
West Corporation (USA)
Wipro Ltd (India)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Type - In-House Call Center and Outsourced Call Center Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Call Centers by Type - In-House Call Center and Outsourced Call Center Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for In-House Call Center and Outsourced Call Center Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Table 17: US Call Centers Market (2017) - Top 10 Metro Areas Ranked by Call Center Employment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players
Table 18: Call Centers Market in the United States (2016): Breakdown of Market Share by Select Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Technology Trends
Vertical Market Trends Drive Market Growth
Table 19: US Call Centers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Outsourcing by Sector
Proximity to Headquarters: Prime Consideration for Site Selection
Call Centers: A Major Employer
Table 20: US Outsourced Call Centers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure by Type of Services Offered (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for US-based Call Centers on Rise
Hosted Contact Center Solutions Gain Traction
Workforce Management Software Finds More Takers
Regulations and Issues
New Bill to Safeguard Call Center Jobs
US vs. Europe - Safe Harbor and Effect on Call Centers
Safe Harbor - What it Entails
Privacy Protection Policies - The Trans- Atlantic Divide
DNC Registery
Federal Laws Prohibits Sale of Consumer Health Data
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: US Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Japanese Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK: High-Profile Locations
Alternate Regional Destinations
Rise in Internet and e-Commerce Spells Growth for Web-based Call Centers
Banking & Financial Services: The Key Vertical for Call Centers
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Ireland, The Netherlands, Sweden and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: European Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Ireland, The Netherlands, Sweden and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Ireland, The Netherlands, Sweden and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
Banking & Finance Sector Drives Growth
Table 30: French Call Centers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: French Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Key Market Drivers
Exceptionally High Standards of Customer Service
Availability of Skilled and Relatively Low Cost Labor
Key Market Barriers
Stringent Regulatory Norms Set Up High Entry Barriers
Stringent Labor Laws Restrict Rapid Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: German Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Italian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Key Call Center Market
UK Companies Revert to Domestic Call Centers
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Spanish Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Russian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. THE NETHERLANDS
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Mature Call Center Market
Multilingual Workforce with a Diverse Cultural Background
Availability of Qualified Labor
Relatively Low Labor and Operational Costs
Hassle-free Legal & Regulatory Framework
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: The Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: The Netherlands Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4h. IRELAND
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Leading European Call Center Market
Large Educated Workforce
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: Irish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Irish Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4i. SWEDEN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
An Evolving European Call Center Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Swedish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Swedish Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4j. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Major Regional Markets
Belgium
Denmark
Norway
Hungary
Austria
Finland
Poland
Czech Republic
Turkey
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
The Offshore Call Center Hub
Low Labor and Operational Costs Remain Trump Cards
Offshore Outsourcing Services: A Huge and Expanding Market
On the Move from "Offshore" to "Onshore"
Transforming Technologies Drive Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India, Philippines, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India, Philippines, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Australia, China, India, Philippines, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Market Drivers
Well-Educated High Caliber Workforce
Ideal location for 24/7 Call Center Services
Outsourced Call Center Industry
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Australian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Chinese Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Noteworthy Growth Drivers & Issues
Large Educated English-Speaking Work Pool
Availability of Technical-savvy Labor
Relatively Low Labor and Operational Costs
Advantageous Time Zone for 24/7 Operations
Government Initiatives
Market Sees Rise in Impact Sourcing
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Indian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. PHILIPPINES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Fast Growing Call Center Market
BPO: A Natural Choice for Filipinos
Companies Scour Non-Urban Locations for Call Centers
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: The Philippines Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: The Philippines Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5e. SINGAPORE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: Singapore Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Singapore Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5f. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Major Regional Market
Malaysia
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
A Growing Call Center Market
Table 66: Latin American Call Centers Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Call Centers by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Latin American Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Changing Structure of Contact Center Industry
Key Statistical Findings:
Table 70: Brazilian Outsourced Call Center Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Brazilian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. MEXICO
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
High Growth Demands Better Infrastructure In Place
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Mexican Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Major Regional Markets
Caribbean: An Emerging Call Center Destination
Multilingual Skills and Low Employment Costs Attract Global Players
Jamaica: Preferred Call Center Outsourcing Destination
Argentina
Chile
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
South Africa: A Key Regional Market
Table 77: South African Call Centers Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dubai: The Call Center Oasis
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Rest of World Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 146) The United States (66) Canada (3) Japan (3) Europe (26) - France (5) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (8) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37) Middle East (3) Latin America (7) Africa (1)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/87286
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-call-centers-industry-300664227.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article