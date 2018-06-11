Global Call Centers Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Call Centers in US$ Million by the following Types: In-House, and Outsourced.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/87286



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- [24]7 Inc.

- Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

- Alorica, Inc.

- Atento

- ATOS S.A.

- BT Communications (Ireland) Limited



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/87286



CALL CENTERS MCP-1145 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

In-House Call Centers

Outsourced Call Centers



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Call Centers: A Quick Primer

Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency & Service Quality

Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience

Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role

Outlook

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Outsourced Call Center Services Market

Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to Remain Dominant

Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing World

A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers

Philippines

India

China

Malaysia

Czech Republic

Singapore

Brazil

Poland

Egypt

Mexico

Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning

Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies

Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations

Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers

Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day

Competition

Leading Players

Table 1: Leading Operators in the Global Outsourced Customer Experience Market by Revenue Share (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry

AirCall

EpiAnalytics

EvaluAgent

Pypestream

TalkDesk

TechSee

TouchCommerce

Sentient Machines

Upcall

Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades

Table 2: Global Market for Smartphones (2013, 2015 7& 2018): Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market

OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support

Table 3: Global Call Centers Market - Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Outsourced Call Center Contracts by Number of Communication Channels Deployed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity

Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR

Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities

Opportunity Indicators

Table 4: Number of Internet Users Worldwide & Penetration Rates for Years 2015, 2017, & 2019P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Number of Social Media Users Worldwide & Penetration Rates for Years 2015, 2017, & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service

Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics

Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits

Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees

Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents

Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they Work

Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend

From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities

Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach

Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise

Virtual Call Centers Promise New Opportunities

Improving 'Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call Centers

Customer Experience Management: Leveraging Call Center Data with Decision Making

CEM as a Value Proposition

KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage

Operational Efficiency Measures for a Call Center - Ranked in Order of Influence

Employee Satisfaction Measures for a Call Center - Ranked in Order of Influence

Gamification Grows in Popularity

Call Recording and Monitoring: A Proven Channel for Quality Improvement

Size of Call Center Remains the Key Criterion for Call Recording Technologies

Average Call Length Continues to be a Key Quantification Metric

Table 6: Call Lengths by Call Center Size (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Call Abandonment Rates Bring In More Operational Transparency

Table 7: Call Abandonment Rates by Call Center Size (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Call Abandonment Rates by Vertical Business Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Measurement of Agent Activity: A Critical Need

Table 9: Breakdown of Time Spent by Call Center Employee by Activity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasingly Robust Consumer Satisfaction Measurements

Call Answering Speed: Key to Measuring Efficiency

First-Call Resolution: Key to Call Center's Success

Use of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Training

Microlearning Gains Attention

Social Learning - An Evolving Concept

Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency

VoIP: Fast Replacing Circuit-Switched Architectures

CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers

CRM Technologies Herald Evolution of Multimedia Call Centers

CRM Comes to Aid in Multilingual Interactions

From CRM to eRM: Multichannel Centers on the Rise

Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps

Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers

Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training & Operations

Voice-Driven CRM Enlarge Scope for Customer Interactions

Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore

Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide Call Centers to Reach New Avenues

Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software Applications

Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms

Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to Open and Networked Systems

Key Issues

Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer Interactions

Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area of Focus

Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment

General Data Protection Regulation

Net Neutrality

Security and Privacy



3. A PEEK INTO VERTICAL END-USE INDUSTRIES

Introduction

End-Use Sectors for Call Centers: An Overview

Table 10: Global Call Centers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Industry - Retail and Distribution, Finance, Manufacturing, Services, Telecom, Public Services, IT, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Banking & Finance

Banks Increasingly Perceive Call Center as a Sales & Service Point

Technology-Driven Banks Offering Service Enhancements at Contact Centers

Intelligent Call Routing

Campaign Management Software

Integration of Call Centers and Bank Branches

Customer Differentiation

Improved Methodologies for Effective Cross Selling

Distribution & Retail

Insurance

Insurance Companies Lead in Call Center Technology Absorption

Insurers Make Call Center a Mainstay to Improve Customer Services

Healthcare

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Telecommunications



4. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Functional Definition

Call Center Activities

Inbound Call Reception and Routing

Automated Inbound Call Routing

Outbound Telemarketing Call

Call Handling Time

Complaints Handling

Customer Information Services / Help Desks

Debt Chasing

Field Service Support

Classification on the Basis of Ownership

In-House Call Centers

Outsourced Call Centers/Sub-Contractors

Sub-Contractors Vs. In-House Call Centers

Sub-Contractors Vs. In-House Call Centers: A Comparative Study

Classification on the Basis of Markets Served

Business-to-Business (B2B) Call Centers

Mass Market Call Centers

Universal Centers

Business-to-Business (B2B) Vs. Mass Market Call Centers

B2B Call Centers Vs. Mass Market Call Centers: A Comparative Study

Classification on the basis of Operations

Inbound Call Centers

Outbound Centers

Nature of Services Offered

Consulting

Outsourcing

Training

Call Center Technologies-By Area of Application

Voice

Telephone Switches (ACDs) and Voice Networks

Telephone Switches/Automated Call Distributors (ACDs)

Voice Networks

Voice Response Systems (IVR/VRU)

Voice Response Unit (VRU)

Speech Recognition Technologies

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Customer Relationship Management

CRM Tools

Enterprise CRM

Mid-Market CRM

Customer Data Integration

Enterprise Analytics, Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Web Integration (Text chat and Web Calls)

Web Chat

Web Call-back

Fully Integrated Unified Messaging System

Multimedia Technologies

Systems

ACD Systems

Automatic Call Distributor (ACD)

Outbound System

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems

Voice Messaging Systems

Software

Cloud Center as a Service (CCaaS)

Workforce Management Software

Workforce Automation Software

Sales Force Automation Software

For Sales Executives

For Sales Manager

Customer Interaction Software

CTI Enabling Software

Call Monitoring Software



5. CALL CENTER CONSOLIDATION WHETHER, WHY AND HOW

Widely Dispersed Call Centers: A Key Rationale

Motivators for Call Center Consolidation

Costs of Scale



6. PERTINENT REGULATORY ISSUES

Call Centers - A Highly Regulated Industry

Legal and Regulatory Framework

Predictive Dialing

The Preface to the Showdown

Privacy Legislations

Federal Laws prohibits Sale of Consumer Health Data

Cell Phone Legislations Zap Outbound Calls?



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

PRA Group Sets up New Call Center

ACT Enters into Agreement with Tethr to Offer Communications Intelligence Platform

Avaya to Acquire Spoken Communications

Intelisys Forms Alliance with Talkdesk

Capita Extends Digital Customer Contact Partnership with M&S's

Amazon to Acquire Stake in Call Center

Innovest Global Acquires Call Center Resources

Twilio Introduces Flex Contact Center Solution

Talkdesk Unveils Enterprise Contact Center Platform

RingCentral Introduces New Integrated Collaborative Contact Center Solution

Dialpad to Launch Call Center Solution built on Google Cloud Platform

ZaiLab Introduces World's First Cloud-Based Call Center

Teleperformance Expands Operations into Kosovo

Convergys Opens Customer Service Center in Mauritius

Teleperformance Expands Operations into Peru

Vonage Expands Call-Center Partnership with inContact

Charter Communications Shuts Down Spectrum Call Center

Convergys to Open a New Location in Virginia

Marken Introduces Call Center for Patients enrolled in Clinical Trials

8x8 Adds New Capabilities to Virtual Contact Center® Solution

Amazon Web Services Introduces Cloud-Based Amazon Connect Service

Masergy Introduces Cloud Contact Center

Dizzion Forms Partnership with Bright Pattern

Genesys® Acquires Interactive Intelligence

KKR to Acquire Calabrio

Genpact Opens New Operations in Kuala Lumpur

Scandic Enters into Agreement with Transcom for Call Center Services

Tesco Enters into Strategic Partnership with Capita

Anyone Home Opens New Customer Contact Center

Empereon-Constar Opens New Call Center of Excellence

Alorica Acquires Expert Global Solutions

TCN Inc. Introduces New Trade-Up Program for Call Centers

WorkFlex Launches On-Demand Contact Center Technology for Optimizing Omni-Channel Workforce Scheduling

IBEX Global Starts New Facility in Nicaragua

3CLogic's Call Center Software Deployed at a Global BPO

Fusion to Acquire TFB

Ameyo Introduces a New Integrated Video Call Center Technology

BASF Introduces Call Center Service in Indonesia

Acquire BPO Establishes a New Delivery Center in the Dominican Republic

REDi Launches Call Center Service for Financial Institutions

Ameyo Introduces New Cloud Contact Center Software

Sprint to Wind Up Call Center in Rio Rancho

Wilmac Enters into a Reseller Agreement for VPI's Contact Center BI, Recording & Workforce Optimization Solutions



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

[24]7 Inc. (USA)

Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (USA)

Alorica, Inc. (USA)

Atento (Luxembourg)

ATOS S.A. (France)

BT Communications (Ireland) Limited (Ireland)

Capita Customer Management Limited (UK)

Concentrix (USA)

Convergys Corp. (USA)

Entel Call Center (Chile)

EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Genpact Limited (Bermuda)

HCL BPO Services NI Ltd (Ireland)

IBEX Global (USA)

IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd (India)

Plusoft Informatica Ltda (Brazil)

Sitel (USA)

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (USA)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Teleperformance SE (France)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (USA)

West Corporation (USA)

Wipro Ltd (India)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Type - In-House Call Center and Outsourced Call Center Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Call Centers by Type - In-House Call Center and Outsourced Call Center Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for In-House Call Center and Outsourced Call Center Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Table 17: US Call Centers Market (2017) - Top 10 Metro Areas Ranked by Call Center Employment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players

Table 18: Call Centers Market in the United States (2016): Breakdown of Market Share by Select Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Technology Trends

Vertical Market Trends Drive Market Growth

Table 19: US Call Centers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Outsourcing by Sector

Proximity to Headquarters: Prime Consideration for Site Selection

Call Centers: A Major Employer

Table 20: US Outsourced Call Centers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure by Type of Services Offered (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for US-based Call Centers on Rise

Hosted Contact Center Solutions Gain Traction

Workforce Management Software Finds More Takers

Regulations and Issues

New Bill to Safeguard Call Center Jobs

US vs. Europe - Safe Harbor and Effect on Call Centers

Safe Harbor - What it Entails

Privacy Protection Policies - The Trans- Atlantic Divide

DNC Registery

Federal Laws Prohibits Sale of Consumer Health Data

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Japanese Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK: High-Profile Locations

Alternate Regional Destinations

Rise in Internet and e-Commerce Spells Growth for Web-based Call Centers

Banking & Financial Services: The Key Vertical for Call Centers

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Ireland, The Netherlands, Sweden and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Ireland, The Netherlands, Sweden and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Ireland, The Netherlands, Sweden and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Banking & Finance Sector Drives Growth

Table 30: French Call Centers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: French Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Key Market Drivers

Exceptionally High Standards of Customer Service

Availability of Skilled and Relatively Low Cost Labor

Key Market Barriers

Stringent Regulatory Norms Set Up High Entry Barriers

Stringent Labor Laws Restrict Rapid Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: German Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Italian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Key Call Center Market

UK Companies Revert to Domestic Call Centers

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Spanish Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Russian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. THE NETHERLANDS

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Mature Call Center Market

Multilingual Workforce with a Diverse Cultural Background

Availability of Qualified Labor

Relatively Low Labor and Operational Costs

Hassle-free Legal & Regulatory Framework

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: The Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: The Netherlands Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4h. IRELAND

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Leading European Call Center Market

Large Educated Workforce

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Irish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Irish Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4i. SWEDEN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Evolving European Call Center Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Swedish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Swedish Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4j. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Major Regional Markets

Belgium

Denmark

Norway

Hungary

Austria

Finland

Poland

Czech Republic

Turkey

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

The Offshore Call Center Hub

Low Labor and Operational Costs Remain Trump Cards

Offshore Outsourcing Services: A Huge and Expanding Market

On the Move from "Offshore" to "Onshore"

Transforming Technologies Drive Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India, Philippines, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Australia, China, India, Philippines, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Australia, China, India, Philippines, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Market Drivers

Well-Educated High Caliber Workforce

Ideal location for 24/7 Call Center Services

Outsourced Call Center Industry

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Australian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Chinese Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Noteworthy Growth Drivers & Issues

Large Educated English-Speaking Work Pool

Availability of Technical-savvy Labor

Relatively Low Labor and Operational Costs

Advantageous Time Zone for 24/7 Operations

Government Initiatives

Market Sees Rise in Impact Sourcing

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Indian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. PHILIPPINES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Fast Growing Call Center Market

BPO: A Natural Choice for Filipinos

Companies Scour Non-Urban Locations for Call Centers

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: The Philippines Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: The Philippines Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5e. SINGAPORE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Singapore Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Singapore Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5f. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Major Regional Market

Malaysia

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

A Growing Call Center Market

Table 66: Latin American Call Centers Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Call Centers by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin American Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Changing Structure of Contact Center Industry

Key Statistical Findings:

Table 70: Brazilian Outsourced Call Center Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Industry (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Brazilian Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

High Growth Demands Better Infrastructure In Place

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Mexican Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Major Regional Markets

Caribbean: An Emerging Call Center Destination

Multilingual Skills and Low Employment Costs Attract Global Players

Jamaica: Preferred Call Center Outsourcing Destination

Argentina

Chile

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

South Africa: A Key Regional Market

Table 77: South African Call Centers Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Call Center Spending by Vertical Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dubai: The Call Center Oasis

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of World Historic Review for Call Centers Market in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 146) The United States (66) Canada (3) Japan (3) Europe (26) - France (5) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (8) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37) Middle East (3) Latin America (7) Africa (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/87286



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-call-centers-industry-300664227.html