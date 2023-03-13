Global Call Centers Market to Reach $741.7 Billion by 2030
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Call Centers Market to Reach $741.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Call Centers estimated at US$461.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$741.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2030. In-House, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$566 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outsourced segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Call Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 203 Featured)
- [24]7.ai, Inc.
- Alliance Data Systems, Inc.
- Alorica, Inc
- Atento
- ATOS S.A.
- BT Communications (Ireland) Limited
- Capita Customer Management Limited
- Concentrix
- Convergys Corp.,
- Entel Call Center
- Genpact
- IBEX Global
- IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd
- Plusoft Informatica Ltd
- Sitel
- Sykes Enterprises, Inc.
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Teleperformance SA
- West Corporation
- Wipro
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Call Centers: A Quick Primer
Recent Market Activity
Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency &
Service Quality
Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience
Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role
Outlook
Developing Markets Drive Growth
Outsourced Call Center Services Market
Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to
Remain Dominant
Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing
World
A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers
Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning
Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies
Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations
Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers
Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day
Competition
Leading Players
Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry
Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry
Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades
Call Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2021 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
[24]7 Inc. (USA)
Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (USA)
Alorica, Inc. (USA)
Atento (Luxembourg)
ATOS S.A. (France)
BT Communications (Ireland) Limited (Ireland)
Capita Customer Management Limited (UK)
Concentrix (USA)
Convergys Corp. (USA)
Entel Call Center (Chile)
EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Genpact Limited (Bermuda)
HCL BPO Services NI Ltd (Ireland)
IBEX Global (USA)
IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd (India)
Plusoft Informatica Ltda (Brazil)
Sitel (USA)
Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
Teleperformance SE (France)
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
West Corporation (USA)
Wipro Ltd (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market
OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support
Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement
Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity
Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR
Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens
New Possibilities
Opportunity Indicators
Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service
Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics
Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant
Benefits
Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees
Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents
Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they
Work
Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend
From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond
Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing
Capabilities
Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach
Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise
Improving 'Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call
Centers
KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage
Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency
CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers
Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps
Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers
Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training &
Operations
Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore
Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide
Call Centers to Reach New Avenues
Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software
Applications
Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms
Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to
Open and Networked Systems
Key Issues
Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer
Interactions
Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area
of Focus
Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-House by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for In-House by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for In-House by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outsourced by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Outsourced by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Outsourced by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Call Centers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call
Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call
Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call
Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Call Centers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and
Outsourced for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call
Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call
Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Call Centers by
Type - In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and
Outsourced for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -
In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and
Outsourced for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Call Centers by
Type - In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and
Outsourced for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
