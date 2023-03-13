NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Global Call Centers Market to Reach $741.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Call Centers estimated at US$461.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$741.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2030. In-House, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$566 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outsourced segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

The Call Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 203 Featured)

- [24]7.ai, Inc.

- Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

- Alorica, Inc

- Atento

- ATOS S.A.

- BT Communications (Ireland) Limited

- Capita Customer Management Limited

- Concentrix

- Convergys Corp.,

- Entel Call Center

- Genpact

- IBEX Global

- IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd

- Plusoft Informatica Ltd

- Sitel

- Sykes Enterprises, Inc.

- Tata Consultancy Services Limited

- Teleperformance SA

- West Corporation

- Wipro

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Call Centers: A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency &

Service Quality

Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience

Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role

Outlook

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Outsourced Call Center Services Market

Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to

Remain Dominant

Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing

World

A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers

Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning

Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies

Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations

Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers

Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day

Competition

Leading Players

Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry

Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry

Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades

Call Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market

OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support

Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity

Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR

Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens

New Possibilities

Opportunity Indicators

Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service

Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics

Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant

Benefits

Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees

Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents

Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they

Work

Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend

From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond

Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing

Capabilities

Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach

Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise

Improving 'Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call

Centers

KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage

Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency

CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers

Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps

Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers

Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training &

Operations

Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore

Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide

Call Centers to Reach New Avenues

Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software

Applications

Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms

Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to

Open and Networked Systems

Key Issues

Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer

Interactions

Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area

of Focus

Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-House by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for In-House by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for In-House by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Outsourced by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Outsourced by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Outsourced by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Call Centers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call

Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call

Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call

Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Call Centers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Call Centers by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and

Outsourced for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call

Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Call

Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Call Centers by

Type - In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and

Outsourced for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Call Centers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Call Centers by Type -

In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and

Outsourced for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Call Centers by Type - In-House and Outsourced -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Call Centers by

Type - In-House and Outsourced Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Call Centers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and

Outsourced for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

