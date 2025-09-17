Global Call for Young Changemakers for the Jacobs Teen Innovation Challenge

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if the next breakthrough in sustainability, healthcare or social justice came from a teenager? The Jacobs Institute for Innovation in Education at the University of San Diego's School of Leadership and Education Sciences believes it will and they're inviting students from around the world to bring their ideas to life.

Registration is now open for the 2026 Jacobs Teen Innovation Challenge (JTIC) , a global, virtual competition that empowers students ages 13–18 to become changemakers by using design thinking to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems. Aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, this challenge encourages teens to tackle pressing social, economic and environmental issues in their communities and beyond.

The 2025 challenge saw more than 7,400 students from 28 countries develop impactful solutions. Among the projects were Lunara, a wearable sensor that tracks heart rate, body temperature and moisture for athletes, and No Needle, a non-invasive glucometer designed to support people living with diabetes. These projects, among hundreds of others, showcase what's possible when young people are given the tools, mentorship and platform to lead.

"The challenge brings together young minds from all over the world, each contributing their own experience, perspective and passion," said Perla Myers, PhD, executive director of the Jacobs Institute for Innovation in Education. "These teens care deeply about their communities and they're showing us how creativity and compassion can come together to drive real change."

This challenge is free for educators and students. For more details and to sign up, click here . The deadline to register is October 22, 2025.

The JTIC is supported by the Pactful® curriculum and app, a free software for design thinking available in both English and Spanish. Pactful® and the Jacobs Institute for Innovation in Education are generously sponsored by Dr. Irwin Jacobs and his wife, Mrs. Joan Jacobs, of blessed memory.

