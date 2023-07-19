Global Camel Milk Market to Reach $2.81 Billion by 2030: A Comprehensive Analysis of Type, Packaging, Distribution Channels, and Key Players such as Camelicious, Desert Farms, and Tiviski Pvt Ltd.

19 Jul, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camel Milk Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global camel milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.9% to reach $2.81 billion by 2030 from $2.46 billion in 2023.
This report on global camel milk market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global camel milk market by segmenting the market based on type, packaging, distribution channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the camel milk market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Aadvik Foods
- Al Ain Farms
- Camel Dairy Farm Smits
- Camelicious
- Desert Farms, Inc.
- QCamel
- The Camel Milk Co.
- Tiviski Pvt Ltd.
- UK Camel Milk Ltd.
- VITAL CAMEL MILK LTD
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Health Awareness
- Growing Popularity of Camel Dairy Products
Challenges
- High Cost of Camel Milk
- High Initial Costs and Maintenance
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Raw Milk
- Pasteurized Milk
- Flavoured Milk
- Milk Powder
- Infant Formula
- Others
by Packaging
- Cartons
- Bottles
- Jars
- Cans
by Distribution Channel
- Supermarket
- Hypermarket
- Speciality Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
