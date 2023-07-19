Global Camel Milk Market to Reach $2.81 Billion by 2030: A Comprehensive Analysis of Type, Packaging, Distribution Channels, and Key Players such as Camelicious, Desert Farms, and Tiviski Pvt Ltd.

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camel Milk Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global camel milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.9% to reach $2.81 billion by 2030 from $2.46 billion in 2023.

This report on global camel milk market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global camel milk market by segmenting the market based on type, packaging, distribution channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the camel milk market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Aadvik Foods

Al Ain Farms

Camel Dairy Farm Smits

Camelicious

Desert Farms, Inc.

QCamel

The Camel Milk Co.

Tiviski Pvt Ltd.

UK Camel Milk Ltd.

VITAL CAMEL MILK LTD

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Health Awareness

Growing Popularity of Camel Dairy Products

Challenges

High Cost of Camel Milk

High Initial Costs and Maintenance

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Raw Milk

Pasteurized Milk

Flavoured Milk

Milk Powder

Infant Formula

Others

by Packaging

Cartons

Bottles

Jars

Cans

by Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Speciality Stores

Online Stores

Others

