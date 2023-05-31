Global Camera Module Market Report 2023: Increasing End-User Demand for Consumer Electronics Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camera Module Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global camera module market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

AMS AG

Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd.

Cowell E Holdings Inc.

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

LITE-ON Technology Corporation

OFILM Group Co. Ltd.

Partron Co. Ltd.

Primax Electronics Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Sharp Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

This report on global camera module market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global camera module market by segmenting the market based on component, focus type, interface, pixels, process, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the camera module market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing End-User Demand for Consumer Electronics

Rising Innovations and Advancements in Image Sensors

Challenges

Miniaturization of Devices Leading to Design Complexities

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Component

Image Sensors

CMOS Image Sensors

CCD Image Sensors

Lens Modules

Voice Coil Motors

Other

by Focus Type

Fixed Focus

Autofocus

by Interface

Camera Serial Interface

Camera Parallel Interface

by Pixels

Up to 7 MP

8 to 13 MP

Above 13 MP

by Process

Flip-Chip Camera Module

Chip-On-Board Camera Module

by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Security and Surveillance

Aerospace and Defense

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

