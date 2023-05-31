Global Camera Module Market Report 2023: Increasing End-User Demand for Consumer Electronics Drives Growth

31 May, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camera Module Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global camera module market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- AMS AG
- Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Cowell E Holdings Inc.
- LG Innotek Co. Ltd.
- LITE-ON Technology Corporation
- OFILM Group Co. Ltd.
- Partron Co. Ltd.
- Primax Electronics Ltd.
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)
- Sharp Corporation
- STMicroelectronics
- Toshiba Corporation
This report on global camera module market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global camera module market by segmenting the market based on component, focus type, interface, pixels, process, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the camera module market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing End-User Demand for Consumer Electronics
- Rising Innovations and Advancements in Image Sensors
Challenges
- Miniaturization of Devices Leading to Design Complexities
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Component
- Image Sensors
- CMOS Image Sensors
- CCD Image Sensors
- Lens Modules
- Voice Coil Motors
- Other
by Focus Type
- Fixed Focus
- Autofocus
by Interface
- Camera Serial Interface
- Camera Parallel Interface
by Pixels
- Up to 7 MP
- 8 to 13 MP
- Above 13 MP
by Process
- Flip-Chip Camera Module
- Chip-On-Board Camera Module
by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Security and Surveillance
- Aerospace and Defense
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2ntqv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article