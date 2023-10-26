Global Camera Stabilizer Market Hits US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022, Set to Reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2028 with 4.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camera Stabilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global camera stabilizer market has experienced substantial growth, reaching US$ 3.9 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Camera stabilizers are essential devices used in the media and broadcast industry to provide stability during camera movements while shooting images or videos. They allow for smoother shots and reduce muscle fatigue, making them valuable equipment for various types of cameras, including smartphones, cinema cameras, DSLRs, underwater cameras, and action cameras.

Key Market Trends:

  1. Rising Demand in Media and Entertainment: The increasing production of various video content genres in the media and entertainment sector is driving the demand for camera stabilizers. Creativity in cinematography has also grown, raising expectations for capturing imaginative shots with smooth motion.
  2. Competition Among Content Creators: Improved internet connectivity and the popularity of social media platforms have intensified competition among content creators. This drives the need for premium-quality videos and images, prompting the adoption of camera stabilizers.
  3. 4K, 6K, and 8K Resolution Technologies: The evolution of the global media and entertainment industry, with the adoption of high-resolution technologies like 4K, 6K, and 8K, is boosting the camera stabilizer market.
  4. Technological Advancements: The emergence of modular stabilizers, gyroscopes, and other technological advancements is expected to provide growth opportunities in the market.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, application, end-user, and region:

By Type:

  • Body Mounted
  • Hand Held
  • Camera Slider
  • Camera Crane
  • Remote Head

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online Sales
  • Offline Sales

By Application:

  • Cinema Cameras
  • Underwater Cameras
  • DSLRs
  • Smartphones
  • Action Cameras
  • Others

By End-User:

  • Professional
  • Personal

By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Turkey
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Others

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global camera stabilizer market include Camera Motion Research, Freefly Systems, FeiyuTech, Glidecam Industries Inc., Glide Gear, Gudsen Technology Co. Ltd., Ikan Corporation, Movo, Neewer, Pilotfly GmbH, Roxant, Tiffen Company, VariZoom, and others.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. How has the global camera stabilizer market performed, and what is its growth outlook?
  2. What are the key regional markets for camera stabilizers?
  3. How has COVID-19 impacted the camera stabilizer market?
  4. What are the market segments based on type, distribution channel, application, and end-user?
  5. What factors are driving and challenging the market?
  6. Who are the key players in the camera stabilizer market, and what is the competitive landscape?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w16kuk

