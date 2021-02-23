Global Camping and Caravanning Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camping and Caravanning Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global camping and caravanning market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global camping and caravanning market is expected to grow from $39.85 billion in 2020 to $45.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $56.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the camping and caravanning? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Camping And Caravanning market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider camping and caravanning market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The camping and caravanning market section of the report gives context. It compares the camping and caravanning market with other segments of the non-residential accommodation services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, camping and caravanning indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global camping and caravanning market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global camping and caravanning market. Africa was the smallest region in the global camping and caravanning market.



Growing awareness on sustainable living is encouraging campers to practice environment-friendly camping. These include using reusable utensils and cutlery, natural mosquito repellents, solar lamps and chargers, refillable water bottles, eco-friendly sleeping bags, tents and other camping equipment. For instance, The Big Island, in Hawaii is a popular ecofriendly farm promoting sustainable living.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the camping and caravanning market in 2020 as governments globally imposed restrictions on domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the camping and caravanning market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Millennial population is driving the camping and caravanning market. Millennials, known as generation Y, are young adults born between 1980 and 2004. By 2020, millennials are expected to take 320 million international trips. Millennials are predicted to outnumber baby boomers by almost 22 million by 2030. A large proportion of this population are showing interest in camping, adventure activities and nature exploration. According to the North American Camping Report, Millennials and Gen Xers accounted for around three-quarters of all campers, with Millennials accounting for 40%. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period driving the camping and caravanning market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Camping And Caravanning Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Camping And Caravanning Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Camping And Caravanning Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Camping And Caravanning Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Camping And Caravanning Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Camping And Caravanning



9. Camping And Caravanning Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Camping And Caravanning Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Camping And Caravanning Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, Segmentation By Type



12. Camping And Caravanning Market Metrics

12.1. Camping And Caravanning Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Camping And Caravanning Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Camping And Caravanning Market



14. Western Europe Camping And Caravanning Market



15. Eastern Europe Camping And Caravanning Market



16. North America Camping And Caravanning Market



17. South America Camping And Caravanning Market



18. Middle East Camping And Caravanning Market



19. Africa Camping And Caravanning Market



20. Camping And Caravanning Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Equity Lifestyle Properties

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Sun Communities

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Parkdean Holidays Limited

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Siblu

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Jellystone Park

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Camping And Caravanning Market



22. Market Background: Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

22.1. Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market Characteristics

22.2. Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market In 2025- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Camping And Caravanning Market In 2025- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Camping And Caravanning Market In 2025- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. The Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2imwm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

