Global Can Coatings Industry Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Epoxy Remains Prominent Food & Beverage Can Coating Option despite Health Concerns & Negative Publicity

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Can Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Can Coatings Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Can Coatings estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Acrylic segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global can coatings market, shedding light on key competitors' market share in 2022 and the competitive landscape. It offers insights into the presence of companies in the market, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial players. The report introduces readers to can coatings, emphasizing their significance in various industries. It delves into the global market's prospects and outlook, highlighting essential trends that are shaping the industry's future.

Analysis by coating type includes a breakdown of sales for epoxy, acrylic, polyester, and other types in 2021 and projections for 2027. Similarly, the report analyzes the market by application, covering beverage cans, food cans, aerosol cans, and other applications. Regional analysis provides a percentage breakdown of sales between developed and developing regions in 2021 and projections for 2027. It ranks geographic regions based on Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027, offering valuable insights for market participants.

The competitive scenario section explores recent market activity, allowing readers to stay informed about industry developments and the strategies of key players in the global can coatings market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $572.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Can Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$572.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$376.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Novel Opportunities Identified in Aerosol Cans End-Use Vertical

Global Aerosol Can Production (in Million Units) for Years 2011, 2015 & 2021

Global Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market by End-use Sector (2021): Percentage Breakdown for Cosmetics, Food, Household & Technical Products, and Pharmaceuticals

Innovations Encourage Metal Can Uptake, Enhance Demand for Can Coatings

Advanced & Eco-Friendly Can Coatings Seek Role

Convenience Food Trends Steer Food Canning, Revving Up the Opportunities for Can Coatings

Interior Can Coatings Hold Critical Significance in Preservation of Canned Foods

Epoxy Remains Prominent Food & Beverage Can Coating Option despite Health Concerns & Negative Publicity

Soaring Demand for Canned Fruits & Vegetables Improves Market Uptake

Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of Canned Fruits Market

Rapidly Evolving Image of Canned Organic Foods Bodes Well

Healthy Tide in Food Retail Augments Demand for Cans, Benefiting the Can Coatings Market

Growing Relevance of Retail Ready Packaging to Benefit the Market

Established Image of Beverage Cans Enthuses Market Prospects

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Volume Consumption of Packaged Beverages (in %) by Beverage Type for Years 2019 & 2025

Energy Drinks, Soft Drinks, & Beer Widen the Demand for Beverage Cans

Established Image of Steel Cans Augments Prospects

Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Decelerating Demand for Cans in Chilled & Frozen Food Products Niggles Market Momentum

Growing Concerns over Use of BPA in Can Coatings: Major Issue

Study Indicates Overestimated Migration of BPA from Can Coating into Real Beverages

Lack of Feasible Substitutes to Epoxy

Issues & Challenges Hampering the Metal Cans Industry Wield Parallel Negative Impact on Can Coatings Market

Detection of Lead in Canned Foods with Tin Coating Calls for Urgent Regulatory Action

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 29 Featured)

Eastman Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

DIC Corporation

Ball Corporation

Flint Group

Carl Schlenk AG

Sam Young Ink & Paint Mfg. Co., Ltd.

& Paint Mfg. Co., Ltd. Hexion, Inc.

ELANTAS GmbH

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

Eagle Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fi7bsi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets