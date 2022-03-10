Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 729

Companies: 29 - Players covered include Akzo Nobel; Altana AG; ICI Packaging Coatings Limited; International Packaging Coatings; Kansai Paints; National Paint Factories; PPG; The Valspar Corporation; Tiger Coatings; Toyochem; Valspar; VPL Coatings and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Other Types); Application (Beverage Can, Food Can, Aerosol Can, General Line Can, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Can Coatings Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

Can coating is applied on the inner surface of a can to minimize the interaction between the product and the can, preserving the product's taste and enabling its storage for a longer period. Can coatings are mainly utilized in metal packaging for improving or enhancing flexibility, resistance, and adhesion. They are also applied in metal shaping processes for resistance, hardness, elasticity, and adhesion.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increased use of can coatings in food and beverage industry for preventing product contamination from the can's metal. Food can coatings reduce the interaction between the can and the packaged food product, as well as enables in preserving the food's taste and aroma and extending its shelf life. In addition, rising consumption of canned products in emerging economies, driven by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and rapidly changing lifestyles, is expected to drive the demand for can coatings in the next few years.

The market growth is also likely to benefit from the increasing use of cans for packaging organic and meat products. Moreover, major players have been recently adopting various strategies, such as new product launches, with the aim of enhancing their market presence, which is anticipated to further augment the market growth. In recent years, there has been a growing trend in the metal sector towards replacing harmful synthetic chemicals with biodegradable and bio-based solutions for providing corrosion protection. A similar trend is also being witnessed in the can coatings market. This has resulted in the development of water-based can coatings as sustainable replacements for standard coatings. These coatings have relatively higher shelf life as compared to traditional coatings, and offer water, moisture, and grease resistance, and act as a mineral oil migration barrier, making them ideal for metal packaging products, fast food packaging, and frozen food packaging applications.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Can Coatings estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.3% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.6% share of the global Can Coatings market. Epoxy coatings account for the largest share of the market, owing to easy coating and less expensive process. Acrylic can coatings are commonly used, owing to acrylic's superior chemical, electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties, as well as its capability in being resistant to abrasion, chemicals, and high temperatures. In addition to its superior electrical properties, acrylic is considerably resistant to various types of solvents, making it ideally suited for electrical applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $572.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $313.4 Million by 2026

The Can Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$572.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$313.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$326 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share, primarily attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical, chemical, personal care, and food and beverages industries in the region. Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness strong growth, owing to the region rapidly establishing itself as a manufacturing hub for pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverages industries because of low raw material and labor costs. In addition, a massive consumer base, expanding urban population, and growing per capita spending on food and beverages, personal care, and healthcare, have been attracting several global food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturers to set up production facilities in the region.

Polyester Segment to Reach $296.2 Million by 2026

Polyester coatings are finding increased uptake in metal cans intended for beverages, food, aerosol, and general line products. In the global Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$223.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.