Global Cancer and Tumor Profiling Market to Reach $18 Billion by 2028

The global cancer/tumor profiling market will reach $18 billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10%. Rapid growth can be attributed to benefits such as early treatment for patients, discovery of targeted medicines due to this technology's ability is able to provide more information on different types at various stages; all these factors lead into lower mortality rates overall thus making it possible not only to discover new drugs but also develop better treatments.



The use of cancer/tumor profiling enables doctors to confirm the presence and locate within a patient's body where malignant cells exist. This method helps Oncologists plan treatment in order for them provide their best possible care, curing this disease faster than ever before.



Some Key Highlights from the Report

By cancer type, lung cancer segment revenue is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. With an increasing number of lung cancer cases across the world, it is crucial to profile this type accurately. The most important thing about treating these diseases are their biomarkers which have been recognized by scientists and can be treated with targeted medicine- meaning you will not get cured but only live longer than someone without those treatments!

Biomarkers can be used to detect any abnormality in cells, and they're generally found throughout blood or other body fluids. Cancer/tumor profiling technologies help identify these biomarkers at the earliest stages so that mortality rates are reduced as well!

By, technology, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This technology provides ultra high output, scalability and speed that are all key features in cancer/tumor profiling with its ability to analyze genetically mutations regions as well rapid whole genome sequences which helps identify potential treatments for different types of cancers at an early stage when it would otherwise be difficult or impossible without these tools.

The North American cancer/tumor profiling market is projected to grow at a rapid pace, due in part from initiatives by governments and rising cases of metastatic cancers. Major players such as Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific'inc having presence here also contribute significantly towards growth prospects for this industry across all regions.

In November 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a world leader in laboratory equipment with over 40 years of experience has received approval for their new device named QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx Real-Time PCR System. The Class II medical device is known as fast ramp up and supports various other technologies that will help productivity within your day to day workflow such as no specialized training needed from technicians or scientists when using this product line!

For this report, the publisher has segmented the global cancer/tumor profiling market on the basis of cancer type, technology, biomarker type, process type, application, and region:

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Sarcoid

Other

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Immunohistochemistry(IHC)

Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)

Chromogenic in Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Microarray

Others

Biomarker Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Genetic

Protein

Others

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Research

Clinical

Machine learning

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

