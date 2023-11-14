Global Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 755 Actual Deals Signed Since 2016

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 755 cancer diagnostic deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual cancer diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements offer a comprehensive insight and unparalleled access to cancer diagnostic agreements forged by the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies.

This fully updated report presents the specifics of cancer diagnostic agreements spanning from 2016 to 2023.

The report furnishes an in-depth comprehension and analysis of the reasons and mechanisms behind companies engaging in cancer diagnostic agreements. These agreements often encompass multiple components, commencing with collaborative R&D and culminating in the commercialization of outcomes.

The report encompasses collaborative efforts, developmental initiatives, research endeavors, and licensing agreements. Furthermore, whenever available, we've included contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their collaborators.

The report also incorporates numerous tables and figures to visually illustrate the patterns and activities in cancer diagnostic deal-making from 2016 onwards. Moreover, we provide an extensive directory of deals organized alphabetically by company name, deal type, and therapeutic target.

Each deal title links to an online version of the deal record, and when accessible, the contract document, ensuring effortless access to contract documents upon request.

Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse cancer diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in cancer diagnostic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer diagnostic deals over the years

2.3. Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers

2.4. Cancer diagnostic deals by deal type

2.5. Cancer diagnostic deals by therapy area

2.6. Cancer diagnostic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for cancer diagnostic deals

2.7.1 Cancer diagnostic deals headline values

2.7.2 Cancer diagnostic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Cancer diagnostic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Cancer diagnostic royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading cancer diagnostic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top cancer diagnostic deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers

4.3. Most active cancer diagnostic deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer diagnostic dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by deal type

Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by therapy area

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2nclp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets