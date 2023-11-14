Global Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 755 Actual Deals Signed Since 2016

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Nov, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 755 cancer diagnostic deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual cancer diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements offer a comprehensive insight and unparalleled access to cancer diagnostic agreements forged by the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies.

This fully updated report presents the specifics of cancer diagnostic agreements spanning from 2016 to 2023.

The report furnishes an in-depth comprehension and analysis of the reasons and mechanisms behind companies engaging in cancer diagnostic agreements. These agreements often encompass multiple components, commencing with collaborative R&D and culminating in the commercialization of outcomes.

The report encompasses collaborative efforts, developmental initiatives, research endeavors, and licensing agreements. Furthermore, whenever available, we've included contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their collaborators.

The report also incorporates numerous tables and figures to visually illustrate the patterns and activities in cancer diagnostic deal-making from 2016 onwards. Moreover, we provide an extensive directory of deals organized alphabetically by company name, deal type, and therapeutic target.

Each deal title links to an online version of the deal record, and when accessible, the contract document, ensuring effortless access to contract documents upon request.

Cancer Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • Understand deal trends since 2016
  • Browse cancer diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals
  • Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
  • Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
  • Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
  • Leading deals by value
  • Most active dealmakers
  • Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
  • Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
  • Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
  • Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in cancer diagnostic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Cancer diagnostic deals over the years
2.3. Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers
2.4. Cancer diagnostic deals by deal type
2.5. Cancer diagnostic deals by therapy area
2.6. Cancer diagnostic deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for cancer diagnostic deals
2.7.1 Cancer diagnostic deals headline values
2.7.2 Cancer diagnostic deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Cancer diagnostic deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Cancer diagnostic royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading cancer diagnostic deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top cancer diagnostic deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active cancer diagnostic dealmakers
4.3. Most active cancer diagnostic deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Cancer diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cancer diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Cancer diagnostic dealmaking by technology type

Deal directory
Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by deal type
Deal directory - Cancer diagnostic deals by therapy area

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2nclp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Veterinary Electrosurgery Global Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Growth in Companion Animal Population

Veterinary Electrosurgery Global Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Growth in Companion Animal Population

The "Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product (Bipolar, Monopolar, Consumables), Application (General, Gynecology, Dental, Orthopedic,...
Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 1,551 Deals Signed Since 2016

Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 1,551 Deals Signed Since 2016

The "Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Drug Delivery...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.