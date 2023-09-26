Global Cancer Diagnostics Industry Research Report 2023: A $162.57 Billion Market by 2030 - Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics Driving New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Type (IVD, LDT, Imaging), By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer), By End-use, By Test Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 162.57 billion by 2030, as per the new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.07% from 2023 to 2030.

The global cancer diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by an array of factors ranging from government initiatives to technological advancements.

An increasing awareness about cancer, propelled by worldwide organizations, has led to a higher demand for diagnostic products. Government measures to promote early-stage cancer screening are further augmenting this growth, especially initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in India.

Innovations in the field, such as liquid biopsy solutions, are revolutionizing cancer care. These solutions have garnered regulatory approval for their comprehensive and multi-cancer diagnostic approaches. Emerging technologies like circulating tumor DNA, extracellular vesicles, and circulating tumor cells are setting new benchmarks in cancer diagnostics.

Companion diagnostics are another key growth driver, offering significant time and cost reductions for pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. Since the release of the FDA's guidance draft for the development of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) companion diagnostic devices in 2016, the field of oncology has seen a spur in the development of such diagnostics.

Within the market, the consumables segment commands a substantial share, buoyed by high purchase and repeat purchase rates. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and increased R&D activities are specifically contributing to growth in the breast cancer application segment.

In summary, the global cancer diagnostics market is ripe with opportunities, backed by heightened cancer awareness, government initiatives, technological innovations, and the advent of companion diagnostics.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2022 due to high purchase rates and repeat purchases

Based on type, the IVD segment dominated the cancer diagnostics market in 2022 owing to increasing adoption and availability of numerous IVD-based solutions

The breast cancer application segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to growth in initiatives to spread awareness across the population and increase in R&D activities.

Based on end-use, the laboratories segment dominated the market due to efficient outpatient services. The hospitals segment is forecasted grow at a significant rate over the coming years attributed to an increase in the admittance of patients in hospitals

The biopsy segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate due to various benefits associated with the test, including early detection of the disease

North America dominated the global cancer diagnostics market in 2022, owing to rise in the number of approvals of new diagnostic tests

dominated the global cancer diagnostics market in 2022, owing to rise in the number of approvals of new diagnostic tests The Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to due to the rising prevalence and the presence of key players

Company Profiles

Abbott

GE Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Qiagen

BD

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Hologic, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Illumina, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Information Procurement



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Product and Type Segment Snapshot

2.3 Application Segment Snapshot

2.4 End-Use and Test Type Segment Snapshot

2.5 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cancer

3.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

3.2.1.3 Rising Initiatives Undertaken By Public And Private Organizations

3.2.1.4 Extensive R&D For The Development Of Novel Testing Solutions

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High Cost Of Diagnostic Imaging

3.2.2.2 Radiation Exposure Likely To Limit Usage Of Ct Scans

3.2.2.3 Rising Adoption Of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

3.3 Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 Macroeconomic Analysis

3.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.1 Advent Of Personalized Medicine And Companion Diagnostics



Chapter 4 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product (USD Million)

4.2.1 Instruments

4.2.1.1 Pathology-based Instruments

4.2.1.1.1 Slide Staining Systems

4.2.1.1.2 Tissue Processing Systems

4.2.1.1.3 Cell Processors

4.2.1.1.4 PCR Instruments

4.2.1.1.5 NGS Instruments

4.2.1.1.6 Microarrays

4.2.1.1.7 Other Pathology-based Instruments

4.2.1.2 Imaging Instruments

4.2.1.3 Others

4.2.2 Consumables

4.2.2.1 Antibodies

4.2.2.2 Kits & reagents

4.2.2.3 Probes

4.2.2.4 Others

4.2.3 Services



Chapter 5 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type (USD Million)

5.2.1 IVD

5.2.1.1 By Type

5.2.1.1.1 Diagnosis

5.2.1.1.2 Early Detection

5.2.1.1.3 Therapy Selection

5.2.1.1.4 Monitoring

5.2.1.2 By Technology

5.2.1.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.2.1.2.2 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.2.1.2.3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

5.2.1.2.4 Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.2.1.2.5 Microarrays

5.2.1.2.6 Flow Cytometry

5.2.1.2.7 Immunoassays

5.2.1.2.8 Other IVD Testing Technologies

5.2.2 LDT

5.2.3 IMAGING

5.2.3.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.2.3.2 Computed Tomography (CT)

5.2.3.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

5.2.3.4 Mammography

5.2.3.5 Ultrasound

5.2.3.6 Others



Chapter 6 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application (USD Million)

6.2.1 Breast Cancer

6.2.2 Colorectal Cancer

6.2.3 Cervical Cancer

6.2.4 Lung Cancer

6.2.5 Prostate Cancer

6.2.6 Skin Cancer

6.2.7 Blood Cancer

6.2.8 Kidney Cancer

6.2.9 Liver Cancer

6.2.10 Pancreatic Cancer

6.2.11 Ovarian Cancer

6.2.12 Others



Chapter 7 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market: End-User Movement Analysis

7.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use (USD Million)

7.2.1 Hospitals

7.2.2 Laboratories

7.2.3 Others



Chapter 8 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, by Test Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Test Type Movement Analysis

8.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecast, by Test Type (USD Million)

8.2.1 Biopsy

8.2.1.1 Fine-Needle Aspiration

8.2.1.2 Core Biopsy

8.2.1.3 Surgical Biopsy

8.2.1.4 Skin Biopsy/Punch Biopsy

8.2.1.5 Others

8.2.2 Others



Chapter 9 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis, by Product, By Type, By Test Type, By Application, By End-Use

Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company Categorization

10.2 Strategy Mapping

10.2.1 New product launch

10.2.2 Partnerships

10.2.3 Acquisition

10.2.4 Collaboration

10.2.5 Funding

10.3 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

10.4 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqmruk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets