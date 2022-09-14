Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market to Reach $11.35 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.3%

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market By Therapy, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer Gene Therapy Market was valued at $1,389.42million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $11,359.35 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Cancer gene therapy is a technique used for the treatment of cancer where therapeutic DNA is being introduced into the gene of the patient with cancer. Owing to the high success rate during the preclinical and clinical trials, cancer gene therapy has gained popularity.

Many techniques are used for cancer gene therapy, for example, a procedure where the mutated gene is being replaced with a healthy gene or inactivation of the gene whose function is abnormal. Recently, a new technique has been developed, where new genes are introduced into the body to help fight against cancer cells.



The rise in the prevalence of cancer, the benefits of cancer gene therapy over conventional cancer therapies, and the advancement in this field are the major factors that drive the market growth.

In addition, the surge in government support, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and rise in biotechnological funding encouraging the R&D activities for cancer gene therapy and thus fuel the growth of the cancer gene therapy market.

In addition rise in awareness regarding cancer gene therapy is a major factor that drives the global cancer gene therapy market growth.

In addition, an increase in government support for research in gene therapy, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and a rise in the prevalence of cancer boost the growth of the cancer gene therapy market. However, the high cost associated with the treatment and unwanted immune responses is expected to restrain the market growth.



Key Market Segments

By Therapy

Gene Induced Immunotherapy

Oncolytic Virotherapy

Gene Transfer

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Novartis

Amgen Inc.

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Kayropharma Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

Adapta Immue

Genulex Corporation

SynerGene Therapeutics

shanghai sunway biotech

