Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market to Reach $11.35 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.3%

Sep 14, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market By Therapy, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cancer Gene Therapy Market was valued at $1,389.42million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $11,359.35 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Cancer gene therapy is a technique used for the treatment of cancer where therapeutic DNA is being introduced into the gene of the patient with cancer. Owing to the high success rate during the preclinical and clinical trials, cancer gene therapy has gained popularity.
Many techniques are used for cancer gene therapy, for example, a procedure where the mutated gene is being replaced with a healthy gene or inactivation of the gene whose function is abnormal. Recently, a new technique has been developed, where new genes are introduced into the body to help fight against cancer cells.
The rise in the prevalence of cancer, the benefits of cancer gene therapy over conventional cancer therapies, and the advancement in this field are the major factors that drive the market growth.
In addition, the surge in government support, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and rise in biotechnological funding encouraging the R&D activities for cancer gene therapy and thus fuel the growth of the cancer gene therapy market.
In addition rise in awareness regarding cancer gene therapy is a major factor that drives the global cancer gene therapy market growth.
In addition, an increase in government support for research in gene therapy, ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment, and a rise in the prevalence of cancer boost the growth of the cancer gene therapy market. However, the high cost associated with the treatment and unwanted immune responses is expected to restrain the market growth.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cancer gene therapy market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing cancer gene therapy market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the cancer gene therapy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cancer gene therapy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Therapy
- Gene Induced Immunotherapy
- Oncolytic Virotherapy
- Gene Transfer
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic centers
- Research Institutes
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Novartis
- Amgen Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline PLC
- Kayropharma Therapeutics
- Gilead Sciences
- Adapta Immue
- Genulex Corporation
- SynerGene Therapeutics
- shanghai sunway biotech
Key findings of the Study
- By therapy, gene-induced immunotherapy was the highest contributor to the Cancer Gene Therapy Market size in 2020.
- By end-user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.
- Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: CANCER GENE THERAPY MARKET, BY THERAPY
CHAPTER 5: CANCER GENE THERAPY MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 6: CANCER GENE THERAPY MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kb14ky
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article