Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecast to 2027: Key Companies Included like AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., and More

21 Jul, 2023

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy Markets. The Race for the Cures. Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics by Therapy, by Cancer and by Customer including Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the fast-growing cancer immunotherapy market, has been released, providing forecasts up to 2027. This report investigates the market trends, disruptions, and opportunities associated with cancer immunotherapy, a breakthrough technique that utilizes the body's own immune system to combat cancer.

From CAR-T Cells to Checkpoint Inhibitors and Cytokines, the report breaks down complex jargon, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of this booming market. It addresses driving factors such as the potential for effective treatment outcomes, advances in technology, funding, and targeted solutions, as well as obstacles like treatment costs and the complexities of clinical trials and treatment combinations.

Significant attention is given to the future of immunotherapy technologies, including the disruptive dynamics of CAR-T cell therapy, over the next half-decade. This research provides investors with the latest data to make informed decisions with confidence.

The report includes an in-depth review of recent developments such as AC Immune's FDA Fast Track Designation, successful trials of immunotherapy in Melanoma, and innovations in T-cell therapy, to name a few.

The report profiles numerous key immunotherapy companies, such as:

  • AbbVie
  • Achilles Therapeutics
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals
  • Adagene
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics
  • Adicet Bio
  • ALX Oncology Holdings
  • Ambrx Biopharma
  • Amgen
  • Apexigen
  • Arcus Biosciences
  • argenx
  • AstraZeneca
  • Atreca
  • Avalo Therapeutics
  • Avid Bioservices
  • Bavarian Nordic
  • BioAtla
  • Biogen Inc.
  • BioNTech
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Candel Therapeutics
  • Caribou Biosciences
  • Celldex Therapeutics
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics
  • Chinook Therapeutics
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals
  • Cullinan Oncology
  • Eli Lilly
  • EOM Pharmaceuticals
  • Evaxion Biotech
  • Genenta Science
  • Gilead Sciences
  • Gracell Biotechnologies
  • Greenwich LifeSciences
  • Gritstone bio
  • Harpoon Therapeutics
  • ImmunityBio
  • Immunocore Holdings
  • Immunome
  • IMV Inc
  • Incyte
  • Indaptus Therapeutics
  • Instil Bio
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Marker Therapeutics
  • Medicenna Therapeutics
  • Merck & Co.
  • Merus
  • Moderna
  • Mustang Bio
  • Nanobiotix
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics
  • Novartis
  • Novavax
  • Oncorus
  • PDS Biotechnology
  • Pfizer
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics
  • Senti Biosciences
  • Surface Oncology
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical
  • TC Biopharm
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings
  • UroGen Pharma
  • Werewolf Therapeutics
  • Xilio Therapeutics
  • Zymeworks

It also presents an extensive market overview by country, therapy, cancer type, and customer. A detailed analysis of immuno-oncology therapeutics like Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB), Cytokines, Vaccines, Cell-Based therapies, and Inhibitors/Agonists is included, alongside the global market outlook for various cancers.

