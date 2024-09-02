Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Cross ~USD 157 Billion Mark by 2030 | DelveInsight

The increasing demand for cancer monoclonal antibodies is mainly driven by the rising incidence of cancer, the growing prevalence of risk factors like smoking, radiation exposure, unhealthy lifestyles, and other contributing factors. Additionally, the surge in research and development activities by market players is expected to further fuel this demand throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading cancer monoclonal antibodies companies' market shares, challenges, cancer monoclonal antibodies market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market cancer monoclonal antibodies companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period. In the application segment of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market, the breast cancer category had a significant revenue share in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market in 2023.

Notable cancer monoclonal antibodies companies such as GSK plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Genmab AS, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Elli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., CStone Pharmaceuticals, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, and several others, are currently operating in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

and several others, are currently operating in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market. In April 2024 , CE approved the VENTANA® HER2 (4B5) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody RxDx* to identify metastatic breast cancer patients with low HER2 expression for whom ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) may be considered as a targeted treatment.

, CE approved the VENTANA® HER2 (4B5) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody RxDx* to identify metastatic breast cancer patients with low HER2 expression for whom ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) may be considered as a targeted treatment. In December 2023 , CStone Pharmaceuticals announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China approved the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for sugemalimab (Cejemly®) in combination with fluorouracil and platinum-based chemotherapy as first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). Sugemalimab became the world's first anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody approved for the first-line ESCC indication.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the cancer monoclonal antibodies market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Overview

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have revolutionized cancer treatment by offering highly targeted therapies that specifically attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. These antibodies are laboratory-made molecules designed to bind to specific antigens on the surface of cancer cells. By recognizing these unique markers, monoclonal antibodies can interfere with the growth and spread of cancer in several ways. For example, they can block signals that stimulate cancer cell proliferation, mark cancer cells for destruction by the immune system, or deliver toxic substances directly to the cancer cells. This specificity reduces the side effects typically associated with conventional chemotherapy and radiation, making mAbs an essential component of modern oncology.

There are several types of monoclonal antibodies used in cancer treatment, including naked mAbs, which work by themselves, and conjugated mAbs, which are linked to drugs or radioactive particles. Some well-known examples include Rituximab, used in the treatment of certain types of lymphoma, and Trastuzumab, which targets HER2-positive breast cancer. These therapies have shown significant success in improving survival rates and quality of life for many patients. However, challenges remain, such as the development of resistance by cancer cells and the high cost of production. Ongoing research aims to overcome these hurdles by developing more effective and affordable mAbs, as well as combining them with other treatments to enhance their efficacy.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market in 2023, driven by several factors. The region's leading position is attributed to the rising incidence of cancers, greater exposure to carcinogens such as smoking, radiation, and viruses, and recent regulatory approvals that favor the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market in North America.

Furthermore, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for these antibodies is expected to further stimulate market growth. For instance, in October 2022, the FDA approved the combination of durvalumab (IMFINZI), a human monoclonal antibody, with the experimental drug tremelimumab for treating unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

The large patient population in North America is likely to drive demand for cancer monoclonal antibodies, leading to market expansion in the coming years. Therefore, the combined influence of these factors is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies Market in North America from 2024 to 2030.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market, get a snapshot of the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Outlook

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Dynamics

The global market for cancer monoclonal antibodies has experienced significant growth over the past decade, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer, advancements in biotechnology, and the rising demand for targeted therapies. Monoclonal antibodies, which are designed to specifically target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, have become a cornerstone in the treatment of various cancers. Their specificity and reduced side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy have made them an attractive option for both patients and healthcare providers.

One of the key dynamics shaping the cancer monoclonal antibodies market is the ongoing innovation in antibody engineering. Techniques such as antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and immune checkpoint inhibitors have expanded the therapeutic potential of mAbs, leading to the development of more effective and versatile cancer treatments. These innovations have not only enhanced the efficacy of existing therapies but have also opened up new avenues for addressing previously untreatable or resistant forms of cancer.

The competitive landscape of the market is also influenced by the expiration of patents on several blockbuster mAbs, paving the way for biosimilars to enter the market. Biosimilars, which are essentially generic versions of biologic drugs, offer similar efficacy at a lower cost, making cancer treatment more accessible. However, the introduction of biosimilars has also intensified competition among pharmaceutical companies, driving the need for continuous innovation and the development of next-generation therapies to maintain market share.

Regulatory and reimbursement challenges also play a crucial role in the market dynamics. The stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of mAbs, coupled with the high costs associated with their development and manufacturing, can pose barriers to market entry. Additionally, securing favorable reimbursement from healthcare systems is critical for the widespread adoption of these therapies. As healthcare budgets become increasingly strained, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost-effectiveness of mAbs will likely be a focal point in discussions between pharmaceutical companies, regulators, and payers.

In conclusion, the cancer monoclonal antibodies market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, the entry of biosimilars, and the rising demand for personalized cancer therapies. However, the market will need to navigate challenges related to regulation, competition, and cost-effectiveness to sustain its momentum. As research and development in the field of immuno-oncology continue to advance, the landscape of cancer treatment is likely to evolve, offering new hope for patients and further solidifying the role of monoclonal antibodies in cancer care.

Get a sneak peek at the cancer monoclonal antibodies market dynamics @ Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market CAGR ~10% Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size by 2030 ~USD 157 Billion Key Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Companies GSK plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Genmab AS, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Elli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., CStone Pharmaceuticals, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, among others

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Assessment

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation By Type: Humanized Antibodies, Chimeric Antibodies, Murine Antibodies

Humanized Antibodies, Chimeric Antibodies, Murine Antibodies

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others

Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals, Research Institutions & Laboratories, and Others

Hospitals, Research Institutions & Laboratories, and Others

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Companies

Table of Contents

1 Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report Introduction 2 Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Layout 8 Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the cancer monoclonal antibodies market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends

Related Reports

Monoclonal Antibodies Competitive Landscape

Monoclonal Antibodies Competitive Landscape – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key monoclonal antibodies companies, including Novartis, Novartis, Gmax Biopharm, Omeros Corporation, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Disc Medicine, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Chinook Therapeutics, Omeros Corporation, Novo Nordisk, Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Nectin Therapeutics Ltd, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, OncoResponse, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Pelican Therapeutics, Inc., Heat Biologics, Oncternal Therapeutics, Phanes Therapeutics, Pharmacyclics LLC, Immunitas Therapeutics, Hummingbird Bioscience, Inc., Sanofi, Takeda, Agenus Inc., Aulos Bioscience, Inc., ChemomAb Ltd, Celldex Therapeutics, Celgene, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Adaptive Biotechnologies, BeiGene, Vaccinex Inc., Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., Shanghai Junshi Bioscience Co., Ltd., TopAlliance Biosciences, Inc., among others.

Cancer Therapy Market

Cancer Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer therapy companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Pyrexar Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, IBA, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncology drugs companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, BAYER AG., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Genentech, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, BeiGene, among others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NSCLC companies, including EMD Serono, Merck, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Celgene, CellSight Technologies, Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., J Ints Bio, Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teligene US, Rain Oncology Inc, ReHeva Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Novartis, RedCloud Bio, Parexel, Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC, Mythic Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, Precision Biologics, Inc, Promontory Therapeutics Inc., Palobiofarma SL, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP