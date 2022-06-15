Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Report/Database 2022

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 600 cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2015, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2015, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of cancer monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015. The chapter is organized by specific cancer monoclonal antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by cancer monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and cancer monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of cancer monoclonal antibody technologies and products.

This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

Key benefits

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of cancer monoclonal antibody deal trends since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Comprehensive access to over 600 actual cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Identify most active companies in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering

Insight into the terms included in a cancer monoclonal antibody agreement

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Spot the emerging companies in the cancer monoclonal antibody area

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific oncology therapy target

Monoclonal antibody type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type

2.5. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering

2.6.1 Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering headline values

2.6.2 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Cancer monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type

Monoclonal antibodies

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human mAb

Murine mAb

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking



Table of figures

Figure 1: Therapeutic antibody definitions

Figure 2: Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering since 2015

Figure 3: Active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking activity since 2015

Figure 4: Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type since 2015

Figure 5: Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering by disease type since 2015

Figure 6: Cancer monoclonal antibody deals with a headline value

Figure 7: Cancer monoclonal antibody deals with an upfront value

Figure 8: Cancer monoclonal antibody deals with a milestone value

Figure 9: Cancer monoclonal antibody deals with a royalty rate value

Figure 10: Top Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value since 2015

Figure 11: Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers since 2015





Companies Mentioned





3SBio

Abpro

Ambrx

Amgen

ATP

Bayer

Binex

Biomm

Cipla

Dako

Eisai

I-mab

IMV

Ipsen

IRBM

Kymab

Lonza

Merus

MSD

Numab

Roche

Taiho

UCB

VIB

Wilex

Xoma

Cilag AG

NKMax America

Viela Bio

Essex Bio-Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4f8k0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets