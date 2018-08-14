Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts

NEW YORK, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts report provides an understanding and access to the cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04882447







Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals



Most active companies in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering



Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development



Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering contract documents



Top cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value







This report provides details of the latest Cancer monoclonal antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.







This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:



Monoclonal antibodies



Murine mAb



Chimeric mAb



Humanized mAb



Human aAb







Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.







This report contains a comprehensive listing of all Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2012, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.







The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2012, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.







Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Cancer monoclonal antibody deals since 2012. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.







Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Cancer monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2012, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2012. The chapter is organized by specific Cancer monoclonal antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2012.







In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer monoclonal antibody technologies and products.







Key benefits



Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:



In-depth understanding of cancer monoclonal antibody deal trends since 2012



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Access to the structure of cancer monoclonal antibody agreements with numerous real life case studies



Comprehensive access to over 360 actual cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies



Identify most active companies in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering



Insight into the terms included in a cancer monoclonal antibody agreement, together with real world clause examples



Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals



Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Spot the emerging companies in the cancer monoclonal antibody area







Report scope



Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cancer monoclonal antibody trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.







Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements includes:



Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012



Analysis of cancer monoclonal antibody deal structure



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Access to over 360 cancer monoclonal antibody deal records



The leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value since 2012







In Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z



Headline value



Stage of development at signing



Deal component type



Specific oncology therapy target



Monoclonal antibody type







Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 360 cancer monoclonal antibody deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?



• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?



• What exclusivity is granted?



• What is the payment structure for the deal?



• How aresalesand payments audited?



• What is the deal term?



• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?



• How are IPRs handled and owned?



• Who is responsible for commercialization?



• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?



• How is confidentiality and publication managed?



• How are disputes to be resolved?



• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?



• What happens when there is a change of ownership?



• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?



• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?



• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?



• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04882447







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

