Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Estimated to Reach $1,722.7 Million by 2026 and Grow at 10.3% CAGR in the 2019 to 2026 Timeframe | [180-Pages] Report by Research Dive

The global cancer stem cells market expected to grow by 2026 due to rising prevalence of cancer. The breast cancer sub-segment is expected to be highly profitable. Market in the North America region is expected to be highly lucrative.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Cancer Stem Cells Market, By Cancer Form (Breast, Blood, Lung, Brain, Colorectal, Pancreatic, Bladder, Liver), By Application (Targeted CSCs, Stem Cell Based Cancer Therapy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

According to the report, the global cancer stem cells market is expected to gather a revenue of $1,722.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the 2019-2026 timeframe.

Dynamics of the Cancer Stem Cells Market

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of cancer all across the globe is projected to be the primary growth driver of the cancer stem cells market in the forecast period. Additionally, the growth in awareness among people regarding cancer is expected to increase the growth rate of the market.

Opportunities: The extensive focus of various organizations and medical experts on developing new cancer treatments and improving the efficiency of the existing ones is predicted to offer huge growth opportunities to the market. Along with this, growth in the number of cancer patients all over the world is anticipated to push the market forward.

Restraints: Expensive cell therapy treatments may hamper the growth trajectory of the cancer stem cells market.

Segments of the Cancer Stem Cells Market

The report has divided the cancer stem cells market into a few segments based on cancer form, application, and regional analysis.

By cancer form, the breast cancer sub-segment of the cancer stem cells market is estimated to have a dominating share and garner $295.0 million by 2026. Changing lifestyle, hormonal changes, consumption of alcohol, etc. have led to an increase in prevalence of breast cancer in people worldwide, which is predicted to push the market forward.

By application, stem cell based cancer therapy sub-segment is anticipated to have a stunning growth rate and surpass $896.9 million by the end of 2026. Stem cell based cancer therapy comprises of allogenic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy, which are widely used for treating different types of cancers. This is expected to help the sub-segment grow in the forecast period.

By regional analysis, the cancer stem cells market in the North America region is predicted to flourish immensely and garner a revenue of $783.8 million by 2026. Medical experts and doctors in this region are quite involved in cancer related research and help in promotion of stem cell interventions, which is why the market is expected to grow at such a stunning rate in this region.

Significant Cancer Stem Cells Market Players

Some prominent market players of the cancer stem cells market are

AdnaGen GmbH Epic Sciences, Inc. Silicon Biosystems S.p.A. Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. Fluxion Biosciences, Inc. AVIVA Biosciences Corporation Rarecells USA , Inc. Celula, Inc.

These players are developing various business strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to gain a commanding position in the market. Buy the Full Report Here Started at $2999

For example, in January 2022, Century Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company, announced a partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, a multinational pharmaceutical company. The collaboration is aimed at developing four induced pluripotent stem cell derived programs in order to tackle malignant tumors. The partnership is expected to hugely benefit both the companies as they will be able to integrate their operations in a much better way in order to develop the intended program.

The report also sums up various crucial facets including SWOT analysis, product portfolio, financial performance of the key market players, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Cancer Stem Cells Market:

SOURCE Research Dive