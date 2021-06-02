Global Cancer Technology Appoints Chief Scientific Consultant and Advisor as Company Expands to Include New Technology and Treatments for Brain Cancer, SEC filings

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cancer Technology—the cancer research company using invisible dots to solve visible problems in healthcare—today announced the appointment of M. Karen Newell Rogers, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Consultant and Advisor, a move that will strengthen GCT's research efforts in glioblastoma, nanoparticle technology, and X-ray activated therapeutic delivery systems.

In this role, Dr. Newell Rogers will coordinate collaborations with Barrow Neurological Institute, and scientists from the University of California San Diego as the team conducts pre-clinical studies towards the commercialization of a new glioblastoma treatment. She is also tasked with managing relationships and research efforts across GCT's other cancer and technology endeavors, including developing nanoparticle technologies for hospital and surgery center applications, and clinical trials for real-time trackable X-ray-activated therapeutics for glioblastoma and other cancers.

Dr. Newell Rogers brings a wealth of experience in biotechnology and cancer research to her new position at GCT, including her current role as Chief Scientific Officer at BCell Solutions. Previously, Dr. Newell Rogers was the Chief Scientific Officer for Aspire Biotechnology, Inc., and an adjunct professor and Senior Research Professor at the Trauma Health and Hazards Center at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. She has actively pursued research in physiology, biotechnology, neurology, biology, surgery, and immunology.

Newell Rogers holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor's degree in Microbiology from the University of Texas at Austin. She completed post-doctoral fellowships at the National Jewish Center for Immunology and Respiratory Medicine, McGill University, the Medical Research Council of Canada, and the Leukemia Society of America.

In addition to her new role at GCT, Dr. Newell Rogers will continue to serve as a Research Professor in the Department of Medical Physiology at Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, the Chief Scientific Officer at BCell Solutions, Inc., and an adjunct faculty member at the Barrow Neurological Institute.

The addition of Newell Rogers to the GCT team comes on the heels of the company's mini-IPO, which launched earlier this month on Manhattan Street Capital after the SEC previously qualified the company to raise $9 million under a Reg A+ registration. These forward movements represent significant investments by GCT to advance its efforts in the development of novel cancer-delivery technology and innovative new treatments for deadly diseases.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Newell Rogers to the team at Global Cancer Technology. Her wealth of knowledge and experience in biotechnology and medical research is essential in our efforts to complete pre-clinical trials for new treatments for glioblastoma with our partners at UCSD and Barrow Neurological Institute," said John P. Clark, CEO of GCT. "Karen is joining us at a very exciting time when we are starting to see initial positive outcomes from our pre-clinical trials in the fight against glioblastoma. We are focused on making a difference in medical and cancer research, and Karen's expertise is going to help us change the future for not only scientists and doctors, but for patients and their families."

About Global Cancer Technology

Global Cancer Technology (GCT) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company that is pre-revenue and financially operates as a medical technology holding company. GCT holds numerous patents and other assets including licenses to commercialize nanoparticle technology for the treatment of COVID-19, cancer and other diseases requiring targeted therapeutic delivery. In collaboration with highly acclaimed academic institutions such as UCSD and Barrow Neurological Institute, along with recognized industry leaders, GCT aims to make novel therapies available to patients as quickly as possible. The company has already raised $1 million in a private placement. The SEC has recently qualified GCT to commence raising $9 Million under a Reg A+ registration.

Media Contact:

Amy C. Oliver

801-783-9067

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Cancer Technology

