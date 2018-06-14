Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Expected to Reach $178,863 Million by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



The key drivers of the global cancer therapeutics market are surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of collaborations & partnerships to facilitate drug development. In addition, heavy inflow of investment in R&D activities has enhanced the development of cancer therapeutics; furthermore, favorable government regulations for cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer prevalence boost the market. The high-demand for personalized medicine along with high potential of emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities to the market. However, adverse effects related to cancer therapeutics and high-costs associated with oncology drugs impede the market growth.

Recent progress in biological therapies have widened the scale of therapeutic targets for treatment of cancer with the identification of tumor cell specific genes. Immunotherapies/biologics are emerging as the potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics.

Among the different applications, lung cancer nearly occupied one-fourth share in the global cancer therapeutics market in 2016. This can be attributed to the fact that, prevalence of lung cancer is increasing both in developed and developing economies. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are developing new and improved drugs to tackle the burden of this disease.

Key Findings of the Cancer Therapeutics Market:

Europe accounted for more than one-fourth of the share of the cancer therapeutics market in 2016.

Revlimid brand occupied the largest share in the top selling drugs segment in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the cancer therapeutics market during the analysis period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2016, owing to high adoption rate of cancer therapeutics. North America occupied nearly half of the total market share in 2016. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2017-2023, owing to increase in disposable income; surge in research, development, & innovation activities; and growth in awareness of cancer therapeutics.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, and Eli Lilly and Company. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

