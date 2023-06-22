Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report/Directory 2023: Access Over 350 Cancer Vaccine Deals - Disclosed Headlines, Upfronts, Milestones and Royalties

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 350 cancer vaccine deals.

  • Trends in cancer vaccine partnering deals
  • Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development
  • Cancer vaccine partnering contract documents
  • Top cancer vaccine deals by value

This report provides details of the latest cancer vaccine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review cancer vaccine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering cancer vaccine partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for cancer vaccine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the cancer vaccine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active cancer vaccine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 350 online deal records of actual cancer vaccine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer vaccine dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking since 2010, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer vaccine deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in cancer vaccine dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of cancer vaccine deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer vaccine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer vaccine partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. The chapter is organized by specific cancer vaccine technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by cancer vaccine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer vaccine partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of cancer vaccine technologies and products.

Key benefits

  • In-depth understanding of cancer vaccine deal trends since 2010
  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
  • Detailed access to actual cancer vaccine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
  • Identify most active cancer vaccine dealmakers since 2010
  • Insight into terms included in a cancer vaccine partnering agreement, with real world examples
  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2023, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Deal component type
  • Specific therapy target
  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sale sand payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned

  • 2A
  • 3D Medicines
  • A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute
  • Aura Biosciences
  • Averion
  • AV Therapeutics
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • BGI
  • CureLab Oncology
  • CureVac
  • Cyplasin Biomedical
  • CYTLIMIC
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma
  • Dalton Pharma Services
  • Exiqon
  • ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies
  • Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)
  • Flaskworks
  • Georgia Health Sciences University
  • GeoVax
  • German Cancer Research Center
  • Hookipa Pharma
  • Human Vaccines Project
  • iBio
  • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
  • Ichor Medical Systems
  • Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research
  • LG Life Sciences
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals
  • Massachusetts Life Sciences Center
  • Mayo Clinic
  • National Research Council Canada
  • National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project
  • OncoQR
  • OncoSec Medical
  • Oncotherapy Science
  • PsiOxus Therapeutics
  • Pulmotec
  • PX Biosolutions
  • Qiagen
  • Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre
  • Selecta Biosciences
  • Selexis
  • Sellas Clinicals Holding
  • Seres Therapeutics
  • Telormedix
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
  • VGX International
  • Vinnova
  • ViroMed
  • Vivalis
  • VLP Therapeutics
  • VLST Corporation
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics
  • Yale University
  • Yamaguchi University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4nhnl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Future of the Pharmaceutical Market: 2023 Research - Top 10 Key Therapy Areas, Drug Expiry, Decentralized vs. Centralized Trials, Drug launches, 2023 PDUFA Dates, Future Opportunities

Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Deal Terms and and Agreement Analysis Report 2023: Access to Over 900 - Access to Company A-Z, Headline, Upfront, Milestone, Upfront and Royalty Data

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.