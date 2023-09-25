Global Cancer Vaccines Market to Skyrocket, Projected to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer vaccines market, which achieved a market size of US$ 6.1 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth. The report anticipates the market to reach US$ 12.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.61% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Cancer Vaccines: A Vital Tool in the Fight Against Cancer

Cancer, characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body, is a formidable health challenge. Various medications and vaccines have been developed for cancer treatment, with vaccines categorized into preventive and therapeutic types.

Preventive cancer vaccines target oncovirus-induced cancers and protect against human papillomavirus (HPV), while therapeutic vaccines stimulate the body's adaptive immune system using tumor antigens. The market offers different vaccine types, including antigen, dendritic cell, and anti-idiotype vaccines.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Several key trends and growth drivers are shaping the cancer vaccines market:

Government Initiatives: Government initiatives in several countries to introduce innovative cancer vaccines and significant funding for viral recombinant cancer vaccine research are encouraging market adoption.

FDA-Approved Vaccines: FDA-approved vaccines, including HPV and hepatitis B vaccines, are effectively reducing the risk of certain cancers, such as liver cancer, driving market expansion.

Continuous advancements in cancer treatment technologies are focusing on developing effective and specific cancer treatments. Healthcare Infrastructure: Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, a growing geriatric population vulnerable to various chronic diseases like cancer, and increased consumer awareness of symptoms and available treatments are contributing to market growth.

Key Market Segments

The report offers comprehensive insights into key market segments:

Type:

Preventive Cancer Vaccines

Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

Technology:

Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines

Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines

Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines

Whole-cell Cancer Vaccines

Indication:

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

End User:

Pediatrics

Adults

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the cancer vaccines market include Anixa Biosciences Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, GSK plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., OSE Immunotherapeutics, Providence Therapeutics, Sanofi S.A., UbiVac Inc., and Vaccitech plc, among others.

Key Questions Addressed

The report answers critical questions regarding the global cancer vaccines market:

Market Size: What is the current size of the global cancer vaccines market? Growth Rate: What is the projected growth rate during 2023-2028? Key Drivers: What factors are driving the global cancer vaccines market? Impact of COVID-19: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the market? Market Segmentation: What is the market segmentation based on type, technology, indication, and end user? Regional Insights: Which regions are pivotal in the global cancer vaccines market? Key Players: Who are the key players and companies operating in the market?

