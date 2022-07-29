Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Natural & Ingestible Products and Expanding Research Areas Present Avenues for Growth

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Analysis By Product, By Source, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the global CBD market was valued at US$4.20 billion. The market is projected to reach US$12.64 billion by 2026. The growing regulatory approvals is a major driver of the market. The CBD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.53% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

  • By Product: The report identifies eleven segments on the basis of product: Oil, Tinctures, Capsules, Cream and roll on, Isolates, Transdermal Patches, Suppository, CBD Inhalers, Vape oil, Tablet and Others.
  • By Source: The report includes bifurcation of the market into two segments on the basis of source: marijuana and hemp.
  • By End User: On the basis of end user, the market is divded into two segments: medical and other end users. 
  • By Distribution Channel: The report includes bifurcation of the market into two segments on the basis of distribution channel: online and offline
  • By Region

Global CBD Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

  • Increasing millennial Population
  • Rising Government Approvals of CBD Products
  • Growing Application of CBD in Skincare Industry
  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Challenges

  • Availability of Duplicate & Synthetic Products
  • Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

Market Trends

  • Rising Online sales of Cannabidiol (CBD)
  • Use of Blockchain Technology
  • Rising Demand for Natural Products
  • Expanding Research Areas
  • Rising Demand for Ingestible Products

Key players of the global CBD market are:

  • Canopy Growth Corporation
  • Elixinol Wellness Limited
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
  • High Tide Inc. (NuLeaf Natural LLC)
  • CV Sciences Inc.
  • Tilray Brand Inc.
  • Medical Marijuana, Inc.
  • Aurora Pharmaceutical, Inc.
  • Medterra
  • Endoca
  • Isodiol International Inc.
  • CBD American Shaman

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

