Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Natural & Ingestible Products and Expanding Research Areas Present Avenues for Growth

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Analysis By Product, By Source, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the global CBD market was valued at US$4.20 billion. The market is projected to reach US$12.64 billion by 2026. The growing regulatory approvals is a major driver of the market. The CBD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.53% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: The report identifies eleven segments on the basis of product: Oil, Tinctures, Capsules, Cream and roll on, Isolates, Transdermal Patches, Suppository, CBD Inhalers, Vape oil, Tablet and Others.

By Source: The report includes bifurcation of the market into two segments on the basis of source: marijuana and hemp.

By End User: On the basis of end user, the market is divded into two segments: medical and other end users.

By Distribution Channel: The report includes bifurcation of the market into two segments on the basis of distribution channel: online and offline

By Region

Global CBD Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Increasing millennial Population

Rising Government Approvals of CBD Products

Growing Application of CBD in Skincare Industry

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Challenges

Availability of Duplicate & Synthetic Products

Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

Market Trends

Rising Online sales of Cannabidiol (CBD)

Use of Blockchain Technology

Rising Demand for Natural Products

Expanding Research Areas

Rising Demand for Ingestible Products

Key players of the global CBD market are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Elixinol Wellness Limited

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

High Tide Inc. (NuLeaf Natural LLC)

CV Sciences Inc.

Tilray Brand Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Aurora Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Medterra

Endoca

Isodiol International Inc.

CBD American Shaman

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

