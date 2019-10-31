Global Cannabidiol Market Value, Key Players, Demands, Share, Size and Forecasts to 2024 Report by ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global cannabidiol market. The report analyses the global Cannabidiol Market by source (hemp, marijuana) and by application (Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, others) for the Regions (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, Australia) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the research, the global cannabidiol market was valued at USD 708.55 for the year 2018.

Company Analysis –

Mary's Medicinals,

Medical Marijuana Inc.,

Canopy growth corporation,

Aphria Inc.,

Folium biosciences.

Over the recent years, cannabidiol market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rise in demand of cannabidiol, rapid legalization across countries globally, growing acceptance and awareness among consumers regarding therapeutic effect of cannabidiol etc.

In addition, increasing investment, escalating number of cannabidiol manufactures, introduction of CBD infused cosmetic product etc. is anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. However, strict regulation regarding the legalization of cannabidiol and illegal market of cannabidiol has been hindering the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

Global Cannabidiol Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cannabidiol Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Regional Markets- North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cannabidiol Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Cannabidiol Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Source: Hemp and Marijuana

Analysis By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis

Table of Contents:

1. Research Methodology

2.Executive Summary

3.Strategic Recommendations

4. Cannabidiol (CBD): Product Outlook

5. Global Cannabidiol Market Outlook

6. Global Cannabidiol Market Dynamics

7.Porter's Five Force Analysis: Global Cannabidiol Market

8.SWOT Analysis: Global Cannabidiol Market

9.Global cannabidiol Market: An Analysis

10.Global Cannabidiol Market - Segment Analysis

11. Global cannabidiol Market: Regional Analysis

12. North America cannabidiol Market: An Analysis

13. North America cannabidiol Market: Segmental Analysis

14. United States Cannabidiol Market: Country Analysis

15. Canada Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Country Analysis

16.Europe Cannabidiol Market: An Analysis

Other regions…

23.Company Profiles

