Global Cannabinoids Announces Distribution of American Grown Hemp CBD into Japan

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cannabinoids, the leading bulk and wholesale USA distributor of hemp derived cannabinoids, is pleased to announce the immediate distribution of pure CBD throughout Japan. Global Cannabinoids customers located in Japan can now purchase bulk and wholesale CBD isolate and THC free raw materials directly from our Tokyo distribution center. Global Cannabinoids has established distribution in Japan to meet the growing demand for CBD as an ingredient in skin care, topicals, and consumable products. Customers in Japan who order CBD from Global Cannabinoids can now receive their products within hours of their purchase.

"Our growth strategy for the next 18 months is focused on establishing distribution into regions of the world where we have identified demand for high quality hemp derived cannabinoid ingredients," stated Chief Business Developer, Ryan Lewis.

Global Cannabinoids is also working to establish distribution hubs throughout other key Asian countries such as China (including Hong Kong), South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. Customers located throughout Asia will now be able to securely purchase and receive 100% compliant and legal USA grown hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) faster than ever before. Global Cannabinoids is also working with partners in Australia, Mexico, Central America, South America, and throughout Europe to further expand distribution of hemp derived cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC for use in pharmaceutical, skin care, and oral products.

About Global CannabinoidsGlobal Cannabinoids and their website GlobalCannabinoids.io is the largest bulk and wholesale B2B online distribution platform for bulk and wholesale USA grown hemp derived cannabinoid products in the world. GlobalCannabinoids.io has a database of over 70,000 customers and continues to experience massive growth. Global Cannabinoids customers are located around the world and include the leading medical marijuana brands, nutraceutical companies, veterinary industry, personal care, skin care companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies who are using CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other hemp derived cannabinoids in various product formulations and research and development.

