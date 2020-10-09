Global Cannabinoids Announces Kelly Ann Bortman as CEO, Marking a Milestone in the Hemp CBD Industry as a Woman is Chosen to Lead the Global Cannabinoid Distribution Company into the Future

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cannabinoids, the leading bulk and wholesale business to business manufacturer and distributor of hemp derived cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Ann Bortman to the role of Chief Executive Officer of the company. With Kelly's leadership, Global Cannabinoids has made significant improvements to the operations of the company including improvements in compliance, transparency, and customer service protocols.



The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shut down of the economy greatly affected all aspects of business worldwide including logistics, distribution, and overhead cost of maintaining business during this unprecedented time in history. As a result, Global Cannabinoids has streamlined supply-chain management by implementing new software to better manage inventory, distribution, and customer relationship management.



"Kelly has proven to be a key executive in the decision making process which has helped navigate our company through this challenging time and we are thrilled to have her committed to our success by assuming the role as Chief Executive Officer," stated Chief Business Developer, Ryan Lewis.



Global Cannabinoids is dedicated to its customers and will continue to be the leaders in innovation within the hemp derived cannabinoid industry by continuing to make investments in not only key personnel, but also software to analyze data to improve communication, delivery times, and customer experience.



About Global Cannabinoids

Global Cannabinoids and their website GlobalCannabinoids.io is the largest bulk and wholesale B2B online distribution platform for bulk and wholesale USA grown hemp derived cannabinoid products in the world. GlobalCannabinoids.io has a database of over 70,000 customers and continues to experience massive growth. Global Cannabinoids customers are located around the world and include the leading medical marijuana brands, nutraceutical companies, veterinary industry, personal care, skin care companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies who are using CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other hemp derived cannabinoids in various product formulations and research and development.



For more information please go to: https://globalcannabinoids.io/



For Media:

RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

1301 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS

NEW YORK, NY

WWW.RUBENSTEINPR.COM



RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS

CONTACT: JULIA WAKEFIELD

[email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Global Cannabinoids

Related Links

https://www.globalcannabinoids.io

