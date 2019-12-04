Global Cannabinoids Announces The Launch of The Hemp CBD Industry's First B2B Online Ordering Platform Powered By Shopify

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cannabinoids, the industry's leading business to business bulk and wholesale supplier of hemp derived cannabinoids has officially opened its new online store powered by Shopify. Customers can now purchase bulk and wholesale products such as CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, soft gels, patches, skin care, personal care, animal health and many other products on-line and use their credit cards for payment processing. This new service will allow customers to order products much quicker and will greatly improve delivery turn-around times.

"I am thrilled to announce that Global Cannabinoids customers can now purchase bulk and wholesale products via the new online store powered by Shopify," said Chief Business Developer Ryan Lewis. "Shopify is one of the most trusted names in on-line shopping platforms and this new amenity will create greater ordering ease for our customers and enhance the delivery process."

Some of the new features of the online store will allow customers to purchase samples instantly, have access to 3rd party certificates of analysis, material safety and data sheets, as well as access to data on what the top selling products are. Customers can also place private label and white label orders for hundreds of products. Customers will now be able to generate an invoice that can be paid via Square using a major credit card and their order will be processed immediately for order fulfillment and shipping.

Global Cannabinoids has one of the largest inventories of GMP manufactured finished products containing hemp derived cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. These products have been 3rd party tested for quality control and assigned a unique QR code that customers can apply to their labels for easy access to lab testing data. Global Cannabinoids has recently acquired a new 20,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Las Vegas, NV to expand operations and meet the growing demand for hemp products which they distribute in bulk and wholesale to the leading brands, manufacturers, and companies in industries such as medical marijuana, nutraceutical, animal health, skin care, personal care and pharmaceuticals.

About Global Cannabinoids

Global Cannabinoids and their website GlobalCannabinoids.io is the largest bulk and wholesale B2B online distribution platform for bulk and wholesale USA grown hemp derived cannabinoid products in the world. GlobalCannabinoids.io has a database of over 45,000 customers and continues to experience massive growth. Global Cannabinoids customers include the leading medical marijuana brands, nutraceutical companies, veterinary industry, personal care, skin care companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies who are using CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other hemp derived cannabinoids in various product formulations and research and development.

For more information please go to: https://globalcannabinoids.io/

