Global Cannabinoids Announces the Release of their Brand New 2020 Catalog of Hemp Derived Cannabinoid Oils, Isolates, and Finished Products for White Label and Private Label

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Global Cannabinoids catalog is the largest selection of hemp derived cannabinoid ingredients and finished products in the world. To accomplish this, Global Cannabinoids has compiled one of the largest supply chains of farms, extractors, specialty ingredient manufacturers, and GMP finished product manufacturers in the world. In addition to their own farms and extraction operations, Global Cannabinoids has leveraged their large scale distribution network to include raw materials and finished products from the best and largest manufacturers in the United States. All distribution takes place from Las Vegas, NV where Global Cannabinoids has recently acquired a new 20,000 sq. ft facility to provide temperature controlled warehousing and product formulations that are all GMP and ISO 8000 certified.

New product highlights include an array of cannabinoid isolates including CBC, CBN, and CBG. An all-new line of nano-emulsified water soluble powders and liquids are now available for immediate distribution. These new water soluble concentrates can also be used to provide water soluble nano tinctures, gummies, or softgels. Custom water soluble nano cannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, or CBC can also be provided in liquid or powder form. In addition to these products, Global Cannabinoids is pleased to announce large scale hemp cigarette production is now available for private label customers. All hemp flower used in the hemp cigarettes is fully compliant with new USDA regulations for total THC content and biodegradable filters are also an option available. And finally, a new line of high-end skin care and beauty products are now available for private label or white label. All products have been 3rd party tested, inventoried, and are ready for immediate distribution.

The team at Global Cannabinoids is proud to announce all new 2020 pricing for their cannabinoid products and continues to lead the industry in both competitive pricing and supply inventory ready to ship. Supply contracts are now available for 3 or 6 months in duration for additional cost savings. Additional products in the 2020 catalog include THC free broad spectrum distillate, soft gels, vegan gummies, animal health, and a huge selection of infused finished products that have been 3rd party tested and ready for immediate distribution.

To download a copy of the new Global Cannabinoids 2020 Product Catalog click here: www.globalcannabinoids.io/catalog

Global Cannabinoids and their website GlobalCannabinoids.io is the largest bulk and wholesale B2B online distribution platform for bulk and wholesale USA grown hemp derived cannabinoid products in the world. GlobalCannabinoids.io has a database of over 65,000 customers and continues to experience massive growth. Global Cannabinoids customers include the leading medical marijuana brands, nutraceutical companies, veterinary industry, personal care, skin care companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies who are using CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other hemp derived cannabinoids in various product formulations and research and development. Global Cannabinoids mission is to deliver the highest quality 3rd party lab tested hemp derived cannabinoids as quickly as possible.

