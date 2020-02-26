Global Cannabinoids Receives Full Registered Trademark Status from the US Patent and Trademark Office for their Company Brand Name "Global Cannabinoids"

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cannabinoids is pleased to announce that on Tuesday February 4, 2020 the company received full registration of their trademark "Global Cannabinoids" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark covers the following product categories:

1. Electronic cigarettes; flavorings, other than essential oils, for use in electronic cigarettes; electronic cigarette refill liquids; all of the forgoing goods containing cannabinoids derived only from industrial hemp.

2. Herbal tinctures for use as cosmetic products; essential oils for use as cosmetic products; cosmetic creams for skin care; all of the forgoing goods containing cannabinoids derived only from industrial hemp.

Global Cannabinoids is one of the largest bulk and wholesale producers, manufacturers, and distributors of cannabinoid based products derived exclusively from USA grown industrial hemp. The Global Cannabinoids online platform was the very first bulk and wholesale B2B hemp distribution company selling exclusively USA grown hemp.

Built by Ryan Lewis, Global Cannabinoids' Chief Business Developer, immediately following the passage of the 2014 US Farm Bill (which legalized domestic industrial hemp production), the platform advertised USA grown hemp derived CBD and cannabinoids for sale over one year before the first hemp was even grown. By doing this, Ryan was able to not only gain a deep understanding and knowledge of the types of products that companies were going to be using CBD and hemp derived cannabinoid ingredients for, but he was able to build relationships with the largest companies who would be purchasing the hemp in bulk and wholesale quantities.

As an industry leader in hemp derived cannabinoid supply chain logistics and distribution, the Global Cannabinoids brand is now recognized globally as the USA's premier B2B supplier of hemp derived cannabinoid raw ingredients as well as white label and private label CBD products. The company recently acquired a 20,000 sq. foot distribution center in Las Vegas, NV to support their growing inventory of hemp derived cannabinoid products ready for wholesale and bulk distribution.

About Global Cannabinoids

Global Cannabinoids and their website GlobalCannabinoids.io is the largest bulk and wholesale B2B online distribution platform for bulk and wholesale USA grown hemp derived cannabinoid products in the world. GlobalCannabinoids.io has a database of over 70,000 customers and continues to experience massive growth. Global Cannabinoids customers include the leading medical marijuana brands, nutraceutical companies, veterinary industry, personal care, skin care companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies who are using CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other hemp derived cannabinoids in various product formulations and research and development.

For more information please go to: https://globalcannabinoids.io/

