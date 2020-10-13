Global Cannabinoids Selects HubSpot to Provide Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software to Greatly Enhance All Aspects of the Customer Sales Experience

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cannabinoids, a leading bulk and wholesale B2B manufacturer and distributor of hemp derived cannabinoids is pleased to announce that management has selected HubSpot software to provide world class services to enhance all aspects of their business. As a data driven company, Global Cannabinoids relies upon the collection of information from inbound lead generation to identify trends in the cannabis market in order to position products in both manufacturing and distribution quick and effectively to meet that demand. HubSpot software will allow Global Cannabinoids to more effectively communicate with customers, manage sales processes, and track marketing materials.



"HubSpot Software will allow our company to not only achieve maximum growth but effectively manage that growth as we work hard to expand our business globally," stated Kelly Ann Bortman, Chief Executive Officer of Global Cannabinoids.



HubSpot is comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful CRM which will allow Global Cannabinoids to meet the sales and service expectations of customers world-wide.

About Global Cannabinoids

Global Cannabinoids and their website GlobalCannabinoids.io is the largest bulk and wholesale B2B online distribution platform for bulk and wholesale USA grown hemp derived cannabinoid products in the world. GlobalCannabinoids.io has a database of over 70,000 customers and continues to experience massive growth. Global Cannabinoids customers are located around the world and include the leading medical marijuana brands, nutraceutical companies, veterinary industry, personal care, skin care companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies who are using CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other hemp derived cannabinoids in various product formulations and research and development.



For more information please go to: https://globalcannabinoids.io or www.hubspot.com



