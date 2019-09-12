Global Cannabinoids Signs 20,000 SF Lease in Las Vegas to Accommodate Increased Wholesale Hemp CBD Oil Distribution Growth

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cannabinoids, the leading producers, manufacturers and distributors of American-Grown Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids in the U.S., today has signed a 20,024 square foot lease to serve as its exclusive nationwide wholesale GMP certified distribution and packaging center in Stadium Industrial Park, Las Vegas. Located on Valley View Boulevard, just west of the 1-15 Freeway and south of Russell Road, down the street from the new Raiders NFL Stadium. This new facility enables the company to manufacture and distribute the highest quality CBD products in a new, state of the art facility. Global Cannabinoids signed a 5 year lease with an option to purchase from Real Comm Advisors.

Global Cannabinoids is the largest producers and distributors of bulk and wholesale phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) industrial hemp that is naturally high in CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDA, and terpenes, as well as one of the largest manufacturers of private-label CBD products in the US. This new modern facility will offer Global Cannabinoids a distinct advantage to continue its growth as the premier one stop company for manufacturing, private label packing and branding of Hemp/CBD products.

"As demand for our products continues to grow at such a rapid pace, this new warehouse space offers us a significant opportunity to increase distribution capabilities, enhance market share and continue to expand our overall brand recognition as the premier U.S. hemp cannabinoids product supplier in the USA and beyond," said Chief Business Developer, Ryan Lewis. "The location, technology and increased space will enable us to continue to enlarge our inventory, shorten delivery times and boost our profit margins as consumer demand is driving our expansion and strengthening our sales channels."

Stadium Industrial Park, 3911 West Oquendo Road, Las Vegas, is part of an 182,000 square foot industrial park on over 8 acres with nine 20,000 square feet free standing buildings. The property is M-1 industrial zoning for Clark County. With HVAC office space, 2 restrooms, warehouse skylights and 1,000 amp 120/208 volt 3 phase power, Global Cannabinoids will be able to continue to expand its manufacturing and distribution of its quality products the company is known for. Property highlights include completely renovated industrial space, GMP certified, with LED lighting, evaporative cooling and heating and grade level truck loading docks and doors to accommodate shipping and deliveries. Most importantly, Global Cannabinoids' new facility will have specific cleanrooms with the most sophisticated technology, procedures and equipment to precisely maintain air quality, humidity, and temperature to control airborne contamination.

Global Cannabinoids and their website GlobalCannabinoids.io is the largest bulk and wholesale B2B online distribution platform for bulk and wholesale USA grown hemp derived cannabinoid products in the world. GlobalCannabinoids.io has a database of over 45,000 customers and continues to experience massive growth. Global Cannabinoids customers include the leading medical marijuana brands, nutraceutical companies, veterinary industry, personal care, skin care companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies who are using CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and other hemp derived cannabinoids in various product formulations and research and development.

All products marketed or advertised by GlobalCannabinoids.io are tested both internally and independently for potency, purity, and consistency. We market and advertise only the highest grade legal products that are fully organic, contain no pesticides, no residual solvents, no heavy metals, and no toxic mildew or mold. All industrial hemp products we market or advertise are tested internally as well as independently by 3rd parties to confirm and maintain full accuracy and consistency of all quality control measures. All phytocannabinoid (PCR) rich products our partners produce, manufacture, or distribute, are either imported legally, or derived from 100% Federally legal industrial hemp that is registered with the Colorado, Oregon, North Carolina, Nevada, California, New York, Minnesota, and Arizona State Departments of Agriculture and conform fully to the 2014 US Farm Bill section 7606 and 2018 US Farm Bill, which federally legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp under certain federal mandated conditions which we fully conform to. All products our partners produce, manufacture, market, or distribute is fully compliant with nearly all 50 states, local, and international laws. Always check with your local laws before selling or distributing any products. We do not sell any products online or direct to consumer. We are exclusively a lead generator for the largest global B2B suppliers of bulk and wholesale hemp derived phytocannabinoids.

