Global Cannabis Beverages Strategic Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Innovation and Safety Measures Drive Growth in Cannabis Beverage Production

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Beverages: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cannabis Beverages Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cannabis Beverages estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market for cannabis beverages is experiencing significant growth, with sales expected to increase steadily from 2022 through 2030. The market encompasses a range of products, including non-alcoholic and alcoholic cannabis beverages, as well as those containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD).

As the market evolves, it presents opportunities and challenges, making it essential to monitor and adapt to changing trends and consumer preferences. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the cannabis beverages market's past, present, and future dynamics, aiding in strategic decision-making for businesses operating in this evolving industry.

Non-Alcoholic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcoholic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Cannabis Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$752 Million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Leads to Increased Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift towards Organic Foods

Cannabis Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Cannabis Beverages

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Trends Influencing the Market

Analysis by Type

World Cannabis Beverages Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Alcoholic, and Alcoholic

Analysis by Component

World Cannabis Beverages Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and Cannabidiol (CBD)

Regional Analysis

Global Market for Cannabis Beverages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for Cannabis Beverages - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: USA , Canada , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

, , , , and Rest of World Cannabis Beverages to Take the US Market by Storm

Low-dose Cannabis Emerge as Alcohol Alternatives in Canada

Competitive Scenario: Major Players Eying a Pie of the Cannabis Market

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cannabis-Infused Beverages to Reduce Alcohol Consumption among the Young

Prevailing Trends Positively Influence the Market

Alcoholic Beverage Companies Seek Role in the Market

Growth Trend to Continue

Legalisation & Decriminalization Augur Well

Legalisation Drives Demand in North America

A Note On Clean Label Cannabis

A Review of Trends Influencing the Market

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

Rising Health Awareness to Fuel Market Prospects

Growing Adoption of Herbal Remedies Widens Prospects

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Production Challenges Abound for Cannabis Beverage Producers

Production Process of Cannabis Beverages - The Many Challenges

Long-Term Studies on Stability of Products Essential

Production Innovation Accelerates Market Growth

Safety Challenges with Hemp-infused Products

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 79 Featured)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Organigram Holding, Inc.

Coalition Brewing

Cronos Group

Tilray

Hexo Corporation

CannTrust

CBD Ultra Limited

Elegance Brands, Inc.

