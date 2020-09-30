GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET FORECAST 2020-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global cannabis food & beverage market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.35%, during the forecast years of 2020 to 2025. The key market drivers include, legalizing medical or recreational cannabis in various countries, and the rising popularity of cannabis-based wellness drinks.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975589/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

The cannabis plant, also known as hemp, is a set of three plants with psychoactive characteristics, termed cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis.The term, hemp, is primarily used to refer to the varieties of cannabis cultivated for non-drug use.



Moreover, there are over a hundred different kinds of cannabinoids, out of which cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are the most popular.

Using cannabis for recreational purposes was prohibited in numerous countries.However, using the plant as a recreational or medical-use ingredient has supplemented the cannabis market's growth, over recent years.



Many states have legalized cannabis after acknowledging its use and added health effects, as well.As a result, the market has been observing significant growth.



Smaller nations are also anticipated to decriminalize cannabis in medical or recreational drinks, considering the legalization trend of cannabis in major countries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cannabis food & beverage market growth analysis includes the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, across the global cannabis food & beverage market.



Moreover, Australia and New Zealand's market observe significant growth, owing to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of cannabis. The addition of the wellness and energy drinks range within the cannabis products' portfolio has resulted in the increased sale of cannabis-infused food and beverages, in the region.

COMPETITVE INSIGHTS

Some of the distinguished companies operating in the market are, Dixie Brands Inc, Energy Drink, Lagunitas Brewing Company, General Cannabis Corp, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ENERGY DRINK

2. COALITION BREWING

3. DIXIE BRANDS INC

4. DUTCH WINDMILL SPIRITS BV

5. GENERAL CANNABIS CORP

6. KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP

7. LAGUNITAS BREWING COMPANY

8. NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION

9. ALKALINE88 LLC

10. THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC

11. PHIVIDA HOLDINGS INC

12. VCC BRAND

13. HEXO CORP

14. APHRIA

15. CANOPY GROWTH



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975589/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.





Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

