Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities in Food Retail Industry | Technavio

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the global cannabis-infused edible products market is expected to have a POSITIVE growth.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverage Market - Global cannabis-based alcoholic beverage market is segmented by product (cannabis-infused beers, cannabis-infused spirits, and cannabis-infused wines), type (cannabis-infused beers, CIS (cannabis-infused spirits), and CIW (cannabis-infused wines)), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Hemp-based Foods Market - Global hemp-based foods market is segmented by product (hemp seed-based foods, hemp protein-based foods, and hemp oil-based foods) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Top 3 Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Players

Bhang Corp.:

The company offers different types of cannabis-infused dark chocolates such as caramel dark chocolate, fire dark chocolate, blueberry dark chocolate, and others.

Botanic Lab:

The company offers different types of cannabis-induced edible products such as botanical drinks, oils, personalized care packages, and others.

Cannabinoid Creations:

The company offers two types of CBD chocolate such as dark chocolate mint and milk chocolate.

Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Global cannabis-infused edible products market is segmented as below:

Product

Food



Beverage

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The global cannabis-infused edible products market is driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis. In addition, the growing Millennial population in key cannabis markets and the rising popularity of CBD oil are expected to trigger the global cannabis-infused edible products market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period.

