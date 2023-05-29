Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2023-2027; Growing Social Acceptance Of Cannabis to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cannabis-infused edible products market size is expected to grow by USD 5,638.94 million during 2023-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 19.32% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 90% of the market's overall growth. The growing awareness about the health benefits of cannabis will facilitate the global cannabis-infused edible products market growth in the region. The Netherlands and Germany are the key markets for cannabis-infused edible products market in the North American region. Furthermore, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market: Growing social acceptance of Cannabis to drive growth

Growing awareness about the health benefits of cannabis is the key factor that drives the growth of the global cannabis-infused edible products market.

Cannabis contains compounds known as cannabinoids, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), which have been found to have a variety of potential health benefits.

For instance, CBD has been known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties, while THC has been used to treat pain and nausea in cancer patients.

Additionally, there are also regulatory changes taking place around the world that are fueling the growth of the cannabis-infused food market. Several countries have recently legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, opening new markets for cannabis products.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global cannabis-infused edible market during the forecast period.

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market: Advent Of Advanced Cultivation Methods For Cannabis

The advent of advanced cultivation methods for cannabis is an emerging trend in the global cannabis-infused edible products market.

Advanced techniques such as Screen of Green (SCROF) and Sea of Green (SOG) significantly improve production levels. Such techniques use a nutrient-laden solution to produce cannabis that is rich in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Moreover, cannabis is usually grown on a commercial scale in fully equipped laboratories with various facilities such as sanitized chambers and a controlled environment.

Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global cannabis-infused edible products market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Players:

The global cannabis-infused edible products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bhang Corp., Blemish Inc., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannabis Energy Drink, CBDfx UK, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Diamond CBD, Dixie Elixirs LLC, Green Roads Inc., Gron, Hugs Wellness Inc., Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulus Chocolate, Medix CBD, Medterra CBD, Sunday Scaries, Cornbread Hemp, Happy Flower Co., and Harmony

Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global cannabis-infused edible products market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (food and beverage), and geography (North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The distribution channel can vary in different countries and regions, depending on the legal status accorded to cannabis consumption. Cannabis-infused edible products can be sold through dispensaries and pharmacies, in some countries where cannabis is legal for recreational or medicinal use. Hence, the growing social acceptance of cannabis, rising awareness about its health benefits, and the legalization of cannabis across various countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the offline segment of the global cannabis-infused edible products market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The medical marijuana market size is expected to increase by USD 14.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.91%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers medical marijuana market segmentation by application (chronic pain, nausea, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising number of product launches is notably driving the medical marijuana market growth.

The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market size is expected to increase by USD 155.28 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.53%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cannabis-infused beers, cannabis-infused spirits, and cannabis-infused wines) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The advanced techniques used in the cultivation of cannabis are notably driving the market growth.

Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,638.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 90% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bhang Corp., Blemish Inc., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannabis Energy Drink, CBDfx UK, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Diamond CBD, Dixie Elixirs LLC, Green Roads Inc., Gron, Hugs Wellness Inc., Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulus Chocolate, Medix CBD, Medterra CBD, Sunday Scaries, Cornbread Hemp, Happy Flower Co., and Harmony Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

