Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market Report 2020-2024: Market is Poised to Grow by $22.18 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 22%

The cannabis-infused edible products market is poised to grow by $ 22.18 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.



The report on the cannabis-infused edible products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing social acceptance of cannabis and the rising popularity of CBD oil.

The cannabis-infused edible products market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



This study identifies the growing millennial population in key cannabis markets as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis-infused edible products market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cannabis-infused edible products market vendors that include Bhang Corp., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CHARLOTTES WEB, Grn Confections, Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulu Group International, Medix CBD, and Mentor Capital Inc.



Also, the cannabis-infused edible products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bhang Corp.

Botanic Lab

Cannabinoid Creations

CHARLOTTES WEB

Grn Confections

Kats Botanicals

Kiva Brands Inc.

Lulu Group International

Medix CBD

Mentor Capital Inc.

Appendix



