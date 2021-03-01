Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Reach $5.72 Billion by 2027 - Investments in R&D for Cannabis-Infused Drugs

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Distribution Channel; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market is expected to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2027



Favorable legislation in the market, policies across developed economies, and investments in the research and development for cannabis-infused drugs are the key factors responsible for the market growth.



Moreover, technological innovation to decide the accurate dose of cannabis-infused drugs with cutting edge delivery methods to ensure therapeutic and psychoactive events, to contain drug abuse among adults also favoring market growth for cannabis pharmaceuticals.



Blockchain technology in the pharmaceutical industry could be used to maintain strain purity and product formulations to have effective treatment for the therapeutic cause and will also enable us to capture dosage data for future considerations, thus technology could also play important role in shaping the market future of the cannabis pharmaceuticals industry.



The global market for cannabis pharmaceuticals is fragmented based on product, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into Epidiolex, Marinol, Cesamet, and Sativex. Based on distribution channel, the cannabis pharmaceuticals industry is further bifurcated into hospital, online, and retail pharmacies.



Segment Highlights

Sativex segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the growing usage of drug for the muscle spasticity. In addition, growing demand for plant-based pharmaceuticals is expected to drive market demand for cannabis pharmaceuticals.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals pharmacies segment is projected to account for a significant share by 2027. The high share is attributed to the fact that most of the physicians recommend medicines from in-house pharmacy stores driving the cannabis medicines market growth.

Europe accounted for the largest share in 2019 in terms of revenue on account of the increasing demand for plant-based medicines and the increasing awareness pertaining to the medicinal benefits associated cannabis.

List of Key Players

GW Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

Avicanna

Solvay Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Insights

4.1. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals - Industry snapshot

4.2. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increased use in different therapeutic areas

4.2.1.2. Increased support in the form of clinical evidence

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Shelf life of cannabidiol and cross reactions

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Industry trends



5. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Sativex

5.4. Epidiolex

5.5. Marinol

5.6. Cesamet



6. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Hospital Pharmacies

6.4. Online Pharmacies

6.5. Retail Pharmacies



7. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

GW Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Insys Therapeutics Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Avicanna

Solvay Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Kao Corporation

Ogeda S.A.

Pfizer

Bristol- Myers Squibb

