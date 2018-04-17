Global Cannabis Pioneer Tikun Olam and Ilera Healthcare Announce Pennsylvania Partnership to Deliver Science-Backed Cannabis Products to PA MMJ Patients

This partnership combines Tikun Olam's history of peer-reviewed scientific research and unprecedented clinical data collection with Ilera's expertise in formulating and delivering high-quality pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products to Pennsylvanians. Products developed from Tikun Olam's proprietary strains, including its world-renowned Avidekel™ high-CBD strain, will be available in vape oils, tinctures and topical formulations.

Tikun Olam has created numerous cannabis strains designed to deliver symptomatic relief for specific conditions in line with the 17 medical conditions approved for medical cannabis use in Pennsylvania, including autism, cancer, PTSD, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/Colitis, chronic pain and neuropathy, to name a few.

"Tikun Olam has spent years developing our strains through scientific methods," says Tikun CEO Bernie Sucher. "Finding the ideal partner that shares our focus on quality control and consistency from seed to sale was a top priority for our Pennsylvania launch, and Ilera Healthcare was our top choice."

Greg Rochlin, CEO of Ilera Healthcare, sees this as a natural partnership. "Ilera is dedicated to producing consistent, high-quality medications with effects that are supported by data, and so is Tikun Olam."

About Tikun Olam

Tikun Olam ("repair the world" in Hebrew) is the world's leading cannabis brand and globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. Operating as a commercial venture for over 10 years, Tikun Olam's products have been used since 2010 in ongoing clinical trials in Israel's regulated medical cannabis market, treating over 20,000 patients for a variety of symptoms of medical conditions such as Cancer, PTSD, AIDS, epilepsy, Crohn's Disease/Colitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, chronic pain and neuropathy. Through this access to patients, medical personnel and data collection, Tikun Olam has developed multiple proprietary strains, including the first-ever, high-CBD, "high-less" strain Avidekel™, its popular high-THC strain Alaska™, and its "one-to-one" CBD/THC strain Midnight™. Tikun Olam's U.S. operations, established in 2015 as T.O. Global LLC, is a joint venture with Tikun Olam Ltd. (Israel). Tikun Olam also operates similar partnerships in Canada (TSX: LEAF) and Australia, all in support of its global mission to educate the traditional medical community and its patients on the applications of cannabis as a scientifically proven wellness product. Visit www.tikunolamusa.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Ilera Healthcare

Ilera Healthcare is Pennsylvania's premier medical marijuana cultivator, processor and dispenser, offering patients registered in the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana program with products that provide the relief they want to lead healthier lives. Ilera Healthcare operates its primary dispensary in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, with plans to open two additional dispensary sites in Pennsylvania within the year. Through their state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and processing facility in Waterfall, Pennsylvania, Ilera Healthcare strives to drive medical advancements through its formulations and shape the future of medical marijuana-based therapies. For more information about Ilera Healthcare, visit http://www.ilerahealthcare.com.

