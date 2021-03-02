Global Cannabis Testing Services Markets, 2020-2027: Focus on Potency Testing, Terpene Profiling, Heavy Metal Testing, Pesticide Screening, Microscopy Testing, Residual Solvent Screening

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Testing Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the growing need to contain drug abuse and adulteration in cannabis, there is a strong need for quality testing labs in developed economies, this acts as a pivotal factor in boosting the sale of cannabis. Moreover, the positive scenario of scientific literature, clinical trials, and consumer awareness is creating a strong favorable narrative for the market.

The global cannabis testing service industry is fragmented based on service, end-use, and region. In terms of service, the market is segmented into potency test, terpene profiling, heavy metal test, pesticide screening, microscopy test, residual solvent screening, and others. Based on end-use, the market is further bifurcated into drug manufacturers, cultivators/growers, and research institutes & labs.

Segment Highlights

The potency test segment is estimated to hold a major share in the global cannabis testing service industry, as the use of cannabis is rising in medicinal purposes. The segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the cannabis cultivators/growers' segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2027. The high share is attributed to the fact that most of the cultivator desire to have in-house testing capabilities.

North America market accounted for the dominant share in 2019 in terms of revenue owing to the growing research & development in the field of hemp for medical use. In addition, the growing demand for marijuana in healthcare industry is likely to complement market growth

List of Key Players

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Waters Corporation

CannaSys, Inc.

PharmLabs, LLC

Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)

Eurofins Scientific

CW ANALYTICAL

GreenLeaf Lab

Praxis Laboratory

SGS Canada Inc.

